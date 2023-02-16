DCeased Finale Now an Extra Dollar and an Extra Eight Pages DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #8 is up $1, now $4.99, and the variant cardstock covers now have a cover price of $5.99. But they do promise 8 more pages.

DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #8 is the very, very, very final issue of the very, very, very final series of the DCeased franchise from DC Comics created by Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine that saw the Earth possessed with the Anti-Life Force and the majority of the world turned into zombies, has expanded from 32 pages to 40, to allow, as DC Comics puts it, to give "the creative team enough room to properly conclude the epic DCeased saga". Subsequently, each cover price on the issue will increase by $1, so that DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #8 is now $4.99, and the variant cardstock covers now have a cover price of $5.99. So that works about an extra 12.5 cents a page – though no clarification how many of those pages are story-filled or how many are house ads.

DCEASED WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #8 (OF 8) CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter

The epic saga that began over three years ago reaches its final, cataclysmic conclusion! As worlds burn, heroes fall–can hope prevail? DCeased ends here…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/18/2023

DCeased began as a six-issue comic book miniseries published by DC in 2019, taking place on an alternate Earth, where a corrupted version of the Anti-Life Equation has infected most of Earth's inhabitants with a zombie-like virus. Lois Lane acts as the series' narrator, detailing how the events took place over the course of a few weeks. Spinoffs included A Good Day to Die, Unkillables, Hope at World's End , Dead Planet and now DCeased: War of the Undead Gods. This is intended to be the final of the series of series, but you never know, if James Gunn suddenly gets interested in it, it could well return. That seems to be the way of things these days at least.