DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 Preview: Bad Parenting

Big Barda and Mr. Miracle allow their son to be kidnapped by space zombies in this preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2. Check out the preview below.

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #2
DC Comics
0722DC055
0722DC056 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 Kael Ngu Cover – $4.99
0722DC057 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #2 Dan Mora Cover – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter
The undead Darkseid begins his assault on the galaxy…attacking Korugar first! Could the fate of the planet depend on the Yellow Lantern Corps teaming up with a Green Lantern? Also, what horrors do Big Barda and Mister Miracle find on New Genesis?
In Shops: 9/20/2022
SRP: $3.99

