Deadpool Nerdy 30 Adds Rob Liefeld, Gail Simone: Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes

It's Deadpool Nerdy 30 time. For comic book publishers like Marvel, trying to get comics out of the door and on time – or not as late as they will otherwise be – there are several tactics. In these current times of trials, there is a lot less negotiation that can be done as reality tends to get in the way. But one solution is to bring other artists in to help out with the workload, which is why Bleeding Cool likes to run Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to keep up with such things.

Deadpool Nerdy #30 #1 was solicited as written by Fabian Nicieza, Skottie Young, Kelly Thompson, Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, Daniel Way, and Joe Kelly – they have now confirmed the addition of Rob Liefeld and Gail Simone as writers as well. It has also jumped page count from 48 pages to 56 pages – though this will be the last Deadpool comic you see until the inevitable relaunch after the current series was cancelled last month.

King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #3 was solicited as drawn by Kyle Hotz but will, instead, be drawn by Danilo Beyruth and Gerardo Sandoval.

Champions #5, solicited by Eve L. Ewing and Bob Quinn will now be joined by the new creative team going forward, Danny Lore and Luciana Vecchio.

Marvel #6 was solicited as written by Alex Ross but will now also include writing credits for Greg Smallwood, Lee Bermejo, Steve Darnall, and Kurt Busiek.

And Trials Of Ultraman #1 will now be drawn by Eduardo Ferigato and Gurihiru, along with the previously solicited Francesco Manna.

And just ahead of Final Order Cut-Offs, so retailers can make changes based on the new creative teams, either dropping or upping orders. I think the Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 will definitely be getting an uptick as a result of the Rob Liefeld and Gail Simone news.