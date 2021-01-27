Deadpool #10 Final Issue – And A Judge Dredd Crossover?

As we suggested, Deadpool #10, published today, is the comic book's final issue. There's a 30th anniversary one-shot in March, but that's it until we inevitably get a Deadpool #1 from someone else at some point. Say, Donny Cates has a spot on his schedule.

But the final issue, by Kelly Thompson and Gerardo Sandoval recognised that difficulty that the comic book has had during the pandemic – and the solutions that they managed to find. Including reusing artwork from previous issues to make it through, with Deadpool giving voice to the creative and editorial side of the comic book.

Scened written pre-pandemic, repurposed for King In The Black, even as plans are cancelled – including this comic book. But also wrapping up plotlines by putting off the series denouement for another time.

Somebody probably will do a new Deadpool book. And it will probably be Donny. Whether or not he uses the previously-set-up Monster Armageddon is another issue. But as one Deadpool door closes, another opens, and Deadpool is after all in two King In Black crossovers today, including Savage Avengers #17. Which also gives us the idea of another crossover.

Judge Dredd was based on an overexaggerated version of police wearing riot gear, back in the seventies. And in the last forty years, reality has just continued to catch up with the fiction. Which makes any riot cop now look like Judge Dredd. But in Savage Avengers, they push that a little too far.

Thankfully, Deadpool is on hand to police such copyright and trademark infringements. Say, maybe Gerry Duggan would like to return to Deadpool? It's not like Donny Cates can write everything.

Savage Avengers #17 and Deadpool #10 are both published by Marvel comics today.

