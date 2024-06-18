Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: deadpool, MMPR, sdcc, tmnt

Deadpool, Spider-Man, TMNT & MMPR Diamond Exclusives At SDCC

As well as whatever the Absolute Universe Ashcan for San Diego Comic-Con is, Diamond listings reveal a number of other as-yet-unspecified exclusive San Diego Comic-Con items available for comic book stores attending the show for their customers.

It looks like Marvel Comics will have a Diamond Previews SDCC edition of Deadpool #4 with a Jan Bazaldua (APR248434), and for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #22 (APR248435) with a Federico Vicentini cover. No idea what they will look like, but they will be coming.

While IDW has a special SDCC version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 with a Billy Tucci cover, in colour and black-and-white. (APR247217, APR247218)

And looks like Funko Pop will be bringing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures with an exclusive Green Power Ranger from the movies, exclusive at San Diego Comic-Con through Diamond (APR247540)

Just right as of now, we don't know what they look like. Or what might be joining them. Or even public facing listings. But I am sure they will all come.

DEADPOOL #4 BAZALDUA GIVEAWAY PX SDCC 2024 (Net)

APR248434

APR248434 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #22 VICENTINI GIVEAWAY PX SDCC 2024

APR248435

APR248435 SDCC 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PX #1 TUCCI COLOR

APR247217

APR247217 SDCC 2024 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES PX TUCCI B&W

APR247218

APR247218 SDCC 2025 POP MOVIES MMPR GREEN RANGER PX VIN FIG (C: 1-1-2)

APR247540

While if you are looking nostaglically at San Diego Comic-Cons of yesteryear, Massive Publishing is liquidating Liquid Kill and North Valley Grimoire of exclusive covers from last year's SDCC, available from comic book stores from tomorrow for twenty bucks each.

LIQUID KILL #1 (OF 6) SDCC EXC VAR LMT 300 (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240960

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A) Gabriel Iumazark (CA) Mako Vice

Cover by Mako Vice, known for her manga-style depictions combining beauty and gore. This variant was printed as a special SDCC exclusive for Massive Publishing. Its remaining stock has now been made available at retail for the first time. For fans and collectors of Liquid Kill, this is a must-have that will be new to most readers. LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically-acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $19.99 NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE SDCC EXCLU MURPHY (M

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240970

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

This black & white virgin variant of Sean Murphy's cover design for North Valley Grimoire #1 was offered by Massive as an exclusive for SDCC. Now, through Massive Select, this can be purchased at retail for fans and collectors of both Sean Gordon Murphy and Blake Northcott's supernatural spy thriller. SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians. In this thrilling debut, a CIA black-ops division clandestinely hunts – and eliminates – the most dangerous threat in history: MAGICK. On a routine assignment, Agent Malek discovers a grimoire more powerful than a nuclear weapon … but when The Agency wants to recover the spellbook instead of destroy it, he begins to question their endgame. Written by bestselling author Blake Northcott (Catwoman) with art by Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), The North Valley Grimoire is an enchanted tale of espionage like none other.In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $19.99 NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #1 (OF 6) MASSIVE SDCC EXCLU NAKAYAMA

MASSIVE SELECT

APR240971

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) David Nakayam

Marvel and DC cover artist David Nakayama captures the magical essence of The North Valley Grimoire with this vibrant variant cover for issue #1. This was offered as a virgin variant exclusively at SDCC and is now available at retail while supplies last.In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $19.99

