Death Comes For The Toymaker Comes To Scout Comics

Death Comes for the Toymaker. by Dakota Brown and Ryan Cody, was a failed Kickstarter comic book, but has found a home away from the crowdfunding, coming from Scout Comics. Where it has found a more welcome reception.

Death Comes for the Toymaker is a six-issue miniseries telling the story of Gil the Toymaker, a holiday gift giver who agreed millennia ago to act as Death one night a year in exchange for his immortality. It's a story of lost friendships, betrayal, and gods on the verge of rejection. Written by Dakota Brown with art by Ryan Cody and lettering by Micah Myers, Death Comes for the Toymaker also serves as a retelling of and direct sequel to the Epic of Gilgamesh. Filled with Babylonian mythos and holiday cheer, the world presented in this six-issue series is sure to stuff your stocking with an epic worthy of the gods.

It's Ea's Day once again! Everyone's favorite holiday celebrating the fact that Ea, the great god of the seas, has once again chosen to spare humanity from another mighty flood is in full swing! Sure, everyone loves the full pantheon of gods who brought life to Old Babylon, but there's something special about Ea's Day. Maybe it's the family traditions, maybe it's the gifts under the tree, or maybe it's the fact that Gil the Toymaker didn't harvest your soul this year… Either way, there's something magical about Ea's Day.

Gil the Toymaker: Millennia ago, Gil the Toymaker was known as Gilgamesh, King of Uruk. A true and just king, the demigod Gilgamesh often struggled with pride and boastfulness, qualities which ultimately led to the tragic demise of his dear friend, the beast man Enkidu. With newfound purpose after his friend's fateful end, Gilgamesh journeyed outside of Uruk for the only thing that could satiate his pride: immortality. He eventually gained his precious eternal life, but the cost was a deal with Death that felt more and more like a curse as the years passed.

Death: The servant of Ereshkigal, ruler of the underworld, Death acts as the transporter of souls from the realm of the living. In his mortal form, Death was known as the beast man Enkidu.

After finding his equal in King Gilgamesh, Enkidu was invited to Uruk to learn the ways of civilized people. His humility soon surpassed that of Gilgamesh's, and Enkidu soon began expressing his distaste for the King of Uruk's pride. Eventually, the pride of Gilgamesh led to the existence that Enkidu now finds himself cursed with – that of Death himself.

Ishtar: Goddess of love and war, Ishtar was the patron deity of Uruk. With her aid, the city flourished, and its people were kept safe and well fed. In exchange for her aid, Ishtar called upon Gilgamesh for various favors, of both the love and war varieties. No man can sate her bloodlust or regular lust, but Gilgamesh comes close.

Ereshkigal: More than anything, the ruler of the underworld is lonely. Stuck in her realm for countless millennia, Ereshkigal often calls upon the other gods to come visit, especially her sister Ishtar. Though her methods of getting visitors are often manipulative and cruel, Ereshkigal means well. Above all, the underworld is boring.