SCOOP: June 2024 DC Comics Solicits For The Batfamily

Here's a gathering of the DC Comics' June 2024 solicits for Dick Grayson, Damian Wayne, Barbara Gordon, Pamela Islely, Selina Kyle, etc

DC Comics' full June 2024 solicits and solicitations will be dropping in a few minutes. But first, here's a gathering of the Batfamily titles

BATMAN AND ROBIN #10 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

SHUSH RISES! Man-Bat's plans have been unleashed on Gotham. The only person who can help Batman and Robin save the city is…SHUSH?! Can she set aside her hate for the dynamic duo and help, or will she let her quest for revenge overcome her? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2024

NIGHTWING #115 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

PART 2 OF THE HEARTLESS SAGA CONTINUES! When things go up in flames, Dick must put his feelings aside and help Shelton, a.k.a. Heartless, find his butler. After all, a superhero's job is to save everyone, even the very bad. But every noble sacrifice comes with a price, and Nightwing finds himself in a situation only someone as cunning as Heartless could've concocted. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

RED HOOD THE HILL #5 (OF 6) CVR A SANFORD GREENE

(W) Shawn Martinbrough (A) Tony Akins (CA) Sanford Greene

As Slayer's murderous machinations come running headfirst into Korlee Jr.'s strange schemes–with Red Hood and Batman stuck in the middle! Strap in, rev your engine, and get ready to come speeding into this penultimate issue of Red Hood: The Hill! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2024

BIRDS OF PREY #10 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Gavin Guidry (CA) Leonardo Romero

It's Barda's world now, and we're all just living in it. As the Birds search for Barbara inside the mysterious portal that keeps changing (and also trying to kill them), separating enemy from ally is getting harder than ever–and more important than ever. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

CATWOMAN #66 CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

(W) Tini Howard (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) David Nakayama

NINE LIVES NEARS ITS LETHAL CONCLUSION! Catwoman has escaped everything from the Suicide Squad to the clutches of death itself, but along the way, she's made more than a few enemies–and their vengeance is rapidly approaching! Not even a tenth life could save Selina from what's coming, but could an old friend help this cat land on her feet? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

HARLEY QUINN #41 CVR A SWEENEY BOO

(W) Tini Howard, Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Natacha Bustos, DANI (CA) Sweeney Boo

There ain't nothin' like villainy! The sweet sound'a bank alarms, the wind blow'n through yer hair in a stolen car, not ta mention the discounts ya get buying bang flags in bulk–but every now'n'again, the sweet candy of crime has one heck of a sugar crash! I've gone and got myself noticed by some cold-hearted types–here's ta hopin' I don't get ICED! But don't ya dare think that's all! We also got a tale of a nightmare that RUINED my sleep the day before I took my driver's license photo, as told by two real cool folks who did NOT like talkin' ta me at the DMV–Gretchen Felker-Martin and Dani! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

POISON IVY #23 CVR A JESSICA FONG

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Jessica Fong

The world is eating itself alive as the zombified victims of Poison Ivy, led by the reborn Dr. Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man, descend upon Slaughter Swamp's foremost botanical supervillain. With time running out, Ivy will have to use every ounce of herself in order to defend her life. But will it be enough…and is her life even worth saving? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/4/2024

here are the full DC Comics June 2024 solicits and solicitations.

