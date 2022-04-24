Deathstroke Inc. #8 Preview: Deathstroke Goes Underground

Deathstroke goes underground in San Francisco in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #8, probably because he can't get a decent slice of pizza anywhere in the city. Like, seriously, who wants to eat gluten-free crust and sustainably-farmed veggies on a freaking pizza?! We don't blame you for this, Deathstroke. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #8

DC Comics

0222DC005

0222DC006 – Deathstroke Inc. #8 Chris Burnham Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Jonboy Meyers

Deathstroke and Respawn are on the run! Deathstroke Inc. has been destroyed, and his villain associates killed by the Demon's Shadow! Deathstroke must explain to Batman why he killed Ra's al Ghul…but first he must survive the hundreds of deadly killers coming for him!

In Shops: 4/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

