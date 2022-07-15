Defenders Beyond #1 Preview: Recruitment Drive

Blue Marvel receives an unexpected job offer from a dead Doctor Strange in this preview of Defenders Beyond #1: leading the Defenders! Check out the preview below.
Defenders Beyond #1
by Al Ewing & Javier Rodriguez, cover by Javier Rodriguez
Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez follow up their acclaimed DEFENDERS: THERE ARE NO RULES series with a new volume and an all-new lineup, including none other than Loki, God of Stories! When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra and Loki assemble to defend reality itself! Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!
