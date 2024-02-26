Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blod Moon Comics, deliver us from evil, Hexpaw

Deliver Us From Evil in Blood Moon's May 2024 Solicits

Peter Breau and Mattia Doghini's new comic book series Deliver Us From Evil #1 is launching in Blood Moon Comics' May 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Deliver Us From Evil, new horror series by Breau and Doghini, debuts in Blood Moon May 2024

Long Road To Retribution presents a space station prison tale hitting shelves in early May

Devil Tree continues its chilling narrative while Fire in the Madhouse escalates tension

Blood Moon Comics also offers Hexpaw and Humbaba issues for supernatural and action fans

Peter Breau and Mattia Doghini's new comic book series Deliver Us From Evil #1 is launching in Blood Moon Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Long Road To Retribution #1 from Mark Fenton and Brian Rogers. The first is horror, and the second is sci-fi, but I'm getting a certain Biblical vibe from both. Throw in Devil Tree #5 and Hexpaw: Left Paw Of The Devil #4 and you know that someone has been going to Sunday School a lot.

DELIVER US FROM EVIL #1 CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241451

MAR241452 – DELIVER US FROM EVIL #1 CVR B MATTIA DOGHINI (MR)

MAR241453 – DELIVER US FROM EVIL #1 CVR C MIRANDA M (MR)

(W) Peter Breau (A) Mattia Doghini (CA) Stefano Cardoselli

A betrayal as old as Time itself.

Only in the future can you save the past.

When the bad-luck magic of hellblazer blend with the conspiracies of the X-files…Who can Deliver us from Evil?

The creative genius of sold out hit comic THESE DAMN KIDS, Peter Breau, crafts a plot for issue one of Deliver Us From Evil is probably best perused with the lights on and a stiff drink to hand. Indeed, it's difficult to imagine a reader experiencing a more disturbing twenty-two-page periodical as they're brutally thrown into the chaos-filled world of the mysterious Mister Lazar.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #1 (OF 4) CVR A ANDY KUHN (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241460

MAR241461 – LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #1 (OF 4) CVR B VICTOR SANTOS (MR)

(W) Mark Fenton (A) Brian Rogers (CA) Andy Kuhn

Two cops are sent to man a space station prison for a year. One is going with a vendetta, the other just wants to survive the year in space.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

DEVIL TREE #5 (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241454

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The influence of the tree has finally gotten to Jim, and word about the Devil Tree is beginning to spread. The killer has made her move, but the calling from the Tree requires more blood. You can expect more victims and intrigue as we approach the conclusion of the first story arc in issue 6.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241455

MAR241456 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #3 (OF 4) CVR B GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE (MR)

(W) Elliot Worth (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Responding to passenger complaints on board the SS Meroveus, Lester looks into the plumbing problem that has stunted the submarine's supply of drinking water. Little does he know, there is a much graver dilemma at hand; an oceanic parasite has breached the ship and begun spreading its eggs from body to body, causing unending thirst, delirium and a bloody crescendo of violence.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

HEXPAW LEFT PAW OF DEVIL #4

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241457

(W) Trevor Markwart (A / CA) Trevor Markwart

In a gambit to shake the assassins of the Global Elite from his tail, super-thief Colt Brass (aka the werecat Hexpaw) rekindles his affair with the witch Ginger Beers, District Attorney. He needs her influence, and she needs his lovin'.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

HUMBABA #4 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241458

(W) Ricky Sikes (A / CA) Ricky Sikes

It's winding down! Join us for our final romp in the swamp in this four part series as Gil suffers his final confrontation with the mutant creature Humbaba.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

LAND LEFT BEHIND #3 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

MAR241459

(W) Joseph Hoobler (A / CA) Joseph Hoobler

The terrors of the night have left their mark on the caravan. As the situation grows more desperate, the kni-ghts of the charging steer caravan must plunge deeper in-to the depths of the land left behind by time. Either they find a source of water, or they all die.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!