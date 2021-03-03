The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

There's only a smattering of Krakoa in today's comic books from Marvel today, with only Hellions #10 as the official X-Men title – but some other interest elsewhere. But one way or another, Wolverine does not come out of it well at all.

So in Hellions #10 today we get to see the illusions created by the mutant Mastermind, working for Arcade under pain of his daughter's death.

But Wild Child's dreams reflect his own reality – or one that he would like to see – as an alpha dog over Wolverine and Sabertooth, forced to run away from him. While over in Runaways #34, Wolverine and the rest of the Krakoan outreach team are popping by in a much-delayed issue to "rescue" Molly and take her to Krakoa.

And this is no Wild Child fever dream, this is Molly reversing the fortune for Logan. Which can't sit well on any macho mutant male ego.

Admittedly, Wolverine does seem to know his place in the whole scheme of things. He's no Batman.

And then, as we previously pointed out, Wolverine comes a cropper against the Black Panther today in Avengers #42. With T'Challa taking out Logan in his two meat and two veg, as Jude would probably describe it.

It's tough to be Wolverine these days. I blame society.

