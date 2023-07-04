Denton J Tipton Quit Opus Comics for Something to be Announced at SDCC

Denton J Tipton posts to Facebook, "WORK UPDATE: Seems like a good day to declare my independence… At the end of March, I stepped down from my position as executive editor at Opus Comics. Really proud of the work done by an amazing lineup of writers, artists and musicians. I'm now exploring a very exciting opportunity and aim to make an announcement at SDCC. If you would like to meet there, let me know, and I'll give you my secret booth location."

Back in 1999, Denton J Tipton was co-owner and managed of the comic store Comics Exchange, before working as a copy editor at the Knoxville News Sentinel and then San Diego Union-Tribune. From there he moved to IDW Publishing from 2008, first as a lowly Editor, then Senior Editor, Group Editor and Managing Editor while also writing comics for IDW such as Transformers, G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, Orphan Black: Helsinki, The X-Files, Doctor Who and Star Trek. After twelve years he left to become owner of publisher Magma Comix which became part of Incendium as Executive Editor, Opus Comics.

Opus Comics, formed by Icendium Records from a variety of former IDW and Heavy Metal creators and editors, has published a number of music-licensed comic books from the likes of Gene Simmons as well as a line of products based on the work of Frank Frazetta. The Bill And Ted comics are still AWOL.

Recently, Bleeding Cool has heard about issues of Opus Comics freelancers getting paid. Maybe San Diego Comic-Con may be a good opportunity to talk about such things? Opus Comics will be at the show after all as well. And where will Tipton end up? Skybound? Dark Horse? DSTLRY? Something entirely different? It is the time of year when such things often go down.