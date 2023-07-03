Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dc comics, Jessica Chen

Jessica Chen, Leaving DC – And Leaving Comics?

Jessica Chen is a DC Comics Editor, working on titles across teh line for thirteen years. However, we know learn that she is off... elsewhere.

Jessica Chen is a DC Comics Editor, editing titles such as Catwoman, Batgirls, Nightwing, Detective Comics, Monkey Prince, Batman: Urban Legends, Batman, Detective Comics, Checkmate, Future State, Spirit World, The Vigil and more. Just checking her slate, shows that Ram V among many owes quite a lot to her for his current prominence, but she has many credits across DC Comics over the thirteen years she has worked for them.

Jessica Chen began at DC Comics working as a production artist for Wildstorm Studios in 2010, before moving to DC Comics' Burbank Studios in 2011 as a Digital Production Artist before becoming an Assistant Editor in 2013, working on titles such as Smallville, The Vampire Diaries, Legends of the Dark Knight, Batman: Li'l Gotham, Astro City, Tom Strong and Wonder Woman '77, as well as full editor roles on Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes.

She was promoted to Associate Editor in 2015, on titles such as Superman, Action Comics, Lois Lane, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, The Green Lantern and Event Leviathan, while performing as Full Editor on Supergirl and Metal Men.

In 2019, Jessica Chen was promoted to full-time Editor, tweeting "Bat's out of the bag! I've been promoted to Editor at DC Comics and am excited to edit even more of the best books and characters in the biz I suspect my eyes will need time to adjust to the new neighborhood though, going from bright Metropolis to broody Gotham"

She survived the post-pandemic editorial bloodbaths at DC Comics. I am told she is well-liked in the editorial office and by creators she works with, But now I understand that she is leaving for something new – and not comic book related. I am told it will be in gaming. Either way, much luck wished, though none will be needed, and I am sure wherever she ends up will cause much discussion at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

Neither DC Comics nor Jessica Chen responded when approached for comment earlier today.

