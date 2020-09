Department Of Truth, Spawn, Ice Cream Man Top Advance Reorders

This week, Bleeding Cool has been telling you about retailers raising order numbers on The Department of Truth, Ice Cream Man and Spawn. But it also looks like Strange Academy has been a siumilar benefactor of a new comic book retailer confidence out there right now. Amazing Spider-Man too…

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 CVR B FRISON (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #310 CVR B MCFARLANE (RES) $2.99 IMAGE COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #1 4TH PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #310 CVR A MATTINA (RES) $2.99 IMAGE COMICS ICE CREAM MAN #20 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 BROOKS VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 TIMM VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN #310 CVR C BARENDS (RES) $2.99 IMAGE COMICS X-FACTOR #4 XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 ROMITA DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 JS CAMPBELL VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 INHYUK LEE VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS X OF SWORDS HANDBOOK #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS GIANT SIZE X-MEN TRIBUTE WEIN COCKRUM #1 $5.99 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK THRESHING PLACE #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #3 ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FACTOR #4 ALEX ROSS ANGEL TIMELESS VAR XOS $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GIANT SIZE X-MEN TRIBUTE WEIN COCKRUM #1 MOORE VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #3 ALEX ROSS DOCTOR STRANGE TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 $9.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49 YOUNG VAR $9.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS OLD GUARD TP BOOK 01 OPENING FIRE (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS STERANKO IS REVOLUTIONARY KING-SIZE HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BLACK WIDOW STRIKES OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS THOR HEROES RETURN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS EAST OF WEST THE APOCALYPSE YEAR TWO HC $49.99 IMAGE COMICS CRUEL SUMMER HC (MR) $34.99 IMAGE COMICS CRITICAL ROLE TP VOL 01 VOX MACHINA ORIGINS (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS AVENGERS BY HICKMAN COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 02 WITH SLIPCASE $24.99 DC COMICS SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 02 $14.99 IMAGE COMICS MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 01 (C: 1-0-1) $9.99 VIZ LLC CLOAK AND DAGGER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION TP PROTEUS $39.99 MARVEL COMICS MONSTRESS TP VOL 02 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS MARCH GN BOOK 01 $14.95 IDW – TOP SHELF MAESTRO #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS

And courtesy of UCS Comic Distributors, the most popular comics being ordered from DC. And it is ALL Batman.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL