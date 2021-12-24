Detective Comics #1046 Preview: No Matter How Far Away You Roam

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. Batman doesn't plan to be home for the holidays after the Fear State crossover. Instead, he will leave Gotham in Detective Comics #1046. Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1046

DC Comics

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Stephanie Phillips (A) Dan Mora, David Lapham (CA) Dan Mora

"Fear State" aftermath! Bloody, broken, and beaten…Batman had a mission after The Joker War. He would no longer look over Gotham City from Wayne Manor; he would move to the heart of the city, get closer to its people and its problems. The fight he pursued would be different, but after Fear State he finds himself disillusioned. He is no longer the protector the city needs, and definitely not the one it deserves. Batman's last night in Gotham City before his international sojourn is here. Backup: Harley Quinn guest-stars in the culmination of "Foundations"! Must Gotham City have an Arkham facility, and if so…will it be any different, or is doom on its way?

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $4.99

