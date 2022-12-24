Detective Comics #1067 Preview: Batman Defeated?

In this week's installment of Bleeding Cool's comic book previews, we take a look at Detective Comics #1067 from DC Comics. In this issue, a beaten Batman finds himself at the mercy of Mr. Freeze.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1067

DC Comics

1022DC135

1022DC043 – Detective Comics #1067 Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair Cover – $5.99

1022DC044 – Detective Comics #1067 Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair Cover – $5.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrián Gutiérrez

Jaime Reyes arrives in beautiful Palmera City for a gap year with his tias working at their restaurant. But Jaime's got another thing on his mind, like who was that mysterious Yellow Beetle, and how are they connected to the Reach message that bombarded his scarab? Can Blue Beetle track down this new scarab, or will this super-heroing bring the full might of the Justice League down on Jaime?

In Shops: 12/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

