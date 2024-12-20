Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: massive, Whatnot

Detective Kaiju #1 in Massive/Whatnot's March 2025 Solicits

Michael Calero and Kit Wallis launch Quested spinoff series Detective Kaiju in Massive/Whatnot's March 2025 solicits and solicitations...

Michael Calero and Kit Wallis launch Quested spinoff series Detective Kaiju in Massive/Whatnot's March 2025 solicits and solicitations… he's a kaiju, he wears a trenchcoat, he asks "just one more thing"…

DETECTIVE KAIJU #1 (OF 3) CVR A WALLIS (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN251081

JAN251082 – DETECTIVE KAIJU #1 (OF 3) CVR B (MR)

JAN251083 – DETECTIVE KAIJU #1 (OF 3) CVR C HOMAGE (MR)

JAN251084 – DETECTIVE KAIJU #1 (OF 3) CVR D (MR)

From the pages of the fan-favorite series "Quested" comes a noir comic of epic proportion! Detective Kaiju the hardboiled investigator gets his own mini-series with Quested's Michael Calero (American Psycho) and Kit Wallis (High On Life) reuniting on the 3 part murder mystery.

In this debut issue, Detective Kaiju's past catches up with him when the body of an old friend is discovered in South Faerbraun. Now he must face the demons of his past while investigating the unusual murder.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

PLOT HOLES TP VOL 01 (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN251079

JAN251080 – PLOT HOLES TP VOL 01 1ST PRINT ED (MR)

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A) Matt Hollingsworth, Dave Steward (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy, known for his groundbreaking series Batman: White Knight, delivers an all-new tale of world-hopping adventure.

THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real-in fact, it's a complete fiction that literally exists inside a novel. The other members are misfits like him, pulled from unpublished books that couldn't be saved: a manga samurai, a barbarian tiger, a kid from a comic strip, and a vampire assassin.

Outclassed by the other members, Cliff sets out to prove his worth to The Plot Holes as they fight to save as many books as possible.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

PINUPOCALYPSE #3 (OF 6) CVR A TARUSOV (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN251085

JAN251086 – PINUPOCALYPSE #3 (OF 6) CVR B KAZANINA (MR)

JAN251087 – PINUPOCALYPSE #3 (OF 6) CVR C PIN UP HOMAGE (MR)

(W) Andrew Tarusov, Brendan Jones (A) Igor Vyunyshev (A / CA) Andrew Tarusov

Cover by series writer and artist, Andrew Tarusov.

Pinupocalypse is a mix of 50's sci-fi and horror tropes reimagined with a clever twist. Set in 1950's small town America, this satirical adventure pits two stylish pin-up girls against hordes of zombies and aliens. Inspired by Hollywood filmmakers like Ed Wood, Sam Raimi and Edgar Wright, Pinupocalypse is an out-of-this-world story with a Gil Elvgren aesthetic to titillate readers!

After narrowly escaping the trap at Foxy's house, our heroines try to find a safe place to hide from the zombie hordes. Suddenly their attention is drawn to a strange man entering a movie theater amidst the unraveling chaos and they decide to follow him only to end up on… a flying saucer! As Foxy and Roxy put together what has been happening around them, they get closer to uncovering who is responsible for turning the entire city into zombies!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4) SCALERA EXCLUSIVE (MR)

MASSIVE SELECT

JAN251088

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A) Sean Gordon Murphy (CA) Matteo Scalera

This Massive Select exclusive cover from Italian comic book artist Matteo Scalera is available to retailers for the first time and limited to 400 copies available. Scalera has worked on Batman, Daredevil, Deadpool, and is the artist and co-creator of the sci-fi drama Black Science with writer Rick Remender.

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero.

Diego is a young man who is convinced that he's Zorro. As a child, he suffered a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraced the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by donning the mask, training with the sword, and declaring war on the Narcos for the sake of his people.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

