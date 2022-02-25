Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1 Preview: Move Over, Nightwing

Spider-Man's spider-ass saves the day in this preview of Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Nightwing's ass may be fine, but can it fire a laser? Well, actually, now that we think about it, it probably could. This calls for a contest. Intercompany ass-over, anyone? Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Spider-Man #1

by Anthony Piper & Ze Carlos, cover by Carlos Gomez

The events of DEVIL'S REIGN #1-2 have put Spidey in an awful position. As if that weren't enough, the newly returned ROSE has Spidey in his crosshairs and wants to prove that he's badder than his dad, Kingin, ever was.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620294200111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620294200121 – DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN 1 CARLOS VARIANT – $4.99 US

