Devin Funches Joins Diamond Book Distributors As Sales Manager

Devin Funches will be joining Diamond Book Distributors as their new Sales Manager overseeing sales to mass merchandise retailers and to independent booksellers. Devin Funches worked at Boom Studios from 2010 to 2015, first as Marketing & Sales Assistant and then E-Commerce & Inventory Coordinator. He worked as a Sales Manager and the Sales And Marketing Manager at Lion Forge Comics from 2016 and this year as a Retail Sales & Marketing Director for Z2 Comics. His first day at Diamond Books will be on Monday, the 29th of November,

Diamond Book Distributors (DBD) is a division of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., and states that it is dedicated to making a wide selection of its graphic novels and other pop-culture merchandise available to bookstores, libraries, schools, mass merchants and more worldwide. Based in Hunt Valley, MD.