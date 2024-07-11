Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, preview, sdcc, SDCC 2024

Dexter: Original Sin: Joe Pantoliano, 8 More Set for Recurring Roles

Dexter: Original Sin has reportedly cast Joe Pantoliano, Brittany Allen, Randy Gonzalez, Aaron Jennings, and more in recurring roles.

With Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin set to make a name for itself during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later this month, Deadline Hollywood is passing along some exclusive casting news for the 10-episode series. Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos), Brittany Allen (The Boys), Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline), Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius), Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time), Jasper Lewis (V/H/S), Carlo Mendez (The Bay), Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor), and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) have reportedly joined the cast in recurring roles. Pantoliano will play Mad Dog, with Allen playing Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser, and Lewis playing Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan. Gonzalez plays Santos Jimenez, Jennings plays Clark Sanders, Justice plays Sofia, Mendez plays Hector Estrada, Gonzalez Rossi plays Gio, and Sanchez plays Tony Ferrer.

The nine newest members of the prequel series join a cast that also includes Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

