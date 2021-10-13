Diamond Comics Buys CGA – Collectible Grading Authority

Diamond Comic Distributors has just acquired ownership of the Atlanta-based Collectible Grading Authority (CGA), an industry leader in action figure and video game grading. Steve Geppi, Founder and CEO of Diamond and parent company Geppi Family Enterprises told retailers today that "this acquisition further supports our mission to be the leading source for pop culture products and services worldwide. It is also a testament to the strength and stability of our industry and the faith JP Morgan Chase has in our companies and the markets they serve. I am incredibly proud to have Collectible Grading Authority part of the Geppi Family Enterprises' portfolio and I look forward to the opportunities ahead!"

The Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) is the operator of the grading brands, Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA) as well Die-Cast Authority (DCA) and Collectible Doll Authority (CDA). CGA will join Diamond as part of Geppi Family Enterprises (GFE), a network of pop culture companies owned by Steve Geppi. GFE includes Diamond Comic Distributors, Diamond UK, Diamond Book Distributors, Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Select Toys, Gemstone Publishing, E. Gerber, and Hake's Auctions among others.

"I'm focused on expanding our product and service offerings to cement our position as the center of all things pop culture," said Steve Geppi. "We've all been reading about the explosive growth in collectible grading, so getting into that business was a logical next step for us. As the undisputed leader in action figure and video game grading, CGA is the perfect addition to our portfolio. I am thrilled to have CGA join Geppi Family Enterprises."

CGA has operated for over twenty years in collectible grading and preservation with an extensive customer base, with more than 10,000 collectors, investors, dealers, auction firms and toy makers on its books and having grade close to 500,000 items. CGA's high-quality acrylic cases aim to offer tamper-proof protection and an attractive display. Founded in Atlanta in 2000, CGA began by offering action figure grading and quickly evolved into the leading grading service of action figures before expanding into video game grading in 2008.

"Our focus has always been on providing accurate grading services accompanied by the highest quality acrylic cases in the industry," said Chad Thompson, CEO of Collectible Grading Authority. "We're not only excited to partner with Steve Geppi and the Geppi Family Enterprises portfolio of brands—we're also eager to accelerate our growth and take CGA to the next level as a result of our new partnership. This is just the beginning of exciting new times as we look forward to continuing to serve our collecting communities for many years to come." CGA will maintain their Atlanta-based operations.