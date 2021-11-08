Diamond Comics Switches To Emergency Website, Reports Delays

Diamond Comic Distributors has set up an emergency back-up website to deal with current retailer concerns while they also deal with a ransomware attack that took down their main website, and those of their partner companies, over the weekend. Diamond Comic Distributors and associated websites such as Previewsworld, Diamond UK, Hake's Auctions, Geppi Family Enterprises and more, went down on Friday and stayed down over almost the whole weekend.

The website Diamond Comic Updates has been set up, alongside a third party email provider to keep retailers informed;

While we continue to work to bring communications back online, we will be using AWeber, a third-party email provider, for regular communications going forward.Diamond Daily, product announcements and updates, shipping notifications and other vital communications will be sent using this system. You will receive an opt-in email to subscribe to these updates. Please click the emailed opt-in link to ensure your email is added to the distribution list so you do not miss important news and information.

And what might that news and information be? Well, the tech issues have had some physical knock-on effects for Diamond this week as well.

Customer Shipments – On Sale November 10

Due to the system issues we're experiencing, some customer shipments of product with an on-sale date of November 10 will be delayed. As more information is made available, we will post updates at http://www.diamondcomicsupdates.com/. Drop Points:

Shipments to the following drop points will be delayed. Please wait for confirmation that your product has arrived before traveling to the drop point.

Baltimore

Boston

Dallas LTL and UPS customers:

Some shipping delays will occur. Specific information, including tracking numbers, may not be available before your shipment arrives. Canadian Customers:

No shipping delays International Customers:

Some shipping delays will occur We appreciate your patience and will provide more information when it is available. Our teams are working diligently to keep product moving, and we will update accounts later in the week with regard to deliveries of product with an on-sale date of November 17.

We will keep an eye on Diamond developments.