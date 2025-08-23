Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Ad Hoc, diamond

Diamond Is Holding A Million Dollars Worth Of Fantagraphics' Comics

Diamond is holding a million dollars worth of Fantagraphics' Comics... and so they are running a "We've Been Robbed" 30% off sale

Sometimes you just know that Fantagraphics co-founder Gary Groth is writing these Fantagraphics blog messages, right? It reads;

"Fantagraphics is fighting JP Morgan Chase Bank and former Direct Market monopoly Diamond Comics Distributors, who are colluding to steal our books and use the resulting profits towards the cost of Diamond's bankruptcy."

He does indeed "cut to the chase", sometimes trampling through the rose gardens to get there.

"As you may have heard, Diamond Distributors declared bankruptcy on January 14 of this year, which could have smoothed the way for Diamond to continue operating and supplying comics to retailers, but instead caused chaos across the comics landscape, from retailers to publishers. JP Morgan Chase, one of the largest financial institutions in the world and a secured creditor, and their debtor, Diamond, is now trying to legally seize all the books held on consignment and owned by us, and, through the arcane chicanery of bankruptcy law, liquidate them, bypassing any obligation to pay the publishers."

That is the body known as Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtors in this case.

"In short, we, with our coalition of fellow publishers, are fighting this transparent piracy in the courts."

Fantagraphics is part of the Ad Hoc Committee, made up of Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon and Zenescope. Another group, the Consignment Group, are made up of Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Aspen, Black Mask, Dstlry, Heavy Metal, Magnetic, Massive, Oni, Panini UK, Alien Books, Graphic Mundi, Titan and Vault. Other, arger publishers like Image Comics have their own legal counsel and operate independently.

"As if that weren't bad enough, the latest legal incarnation of Diamond has been selling our books to retailers ever since their purchase on May 16 and not paying us a penny. 100% of the money retailers have paid them for our books has gone into their pockets, none into ours."

That would be Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, who bought Diamond Comic Distributors at auction, and who also are alleged to have sold consignment stock, apparently, without the knowledge of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The hearing last week saw the court grant that Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. can't liquidate consignment stock without a legal case found against each and every publisher. Some publishers will be too small to bother with, but some won't. And how much Fantagraphics stock does Diamond have on consignment?

"Sadly, having the moral high ground does not diminish the losses we have suffered over the last eight months. We are looking at millions of dollars' worth of books being unfairly seized and liquidated out from under us — books that our authors have sweated blood to create and that we've expended no little love to produce."

A million dollars worth of stock, and that's not counting the money both Diamond Comic Distribution, Inc. and Ad Populum owe them. Which is why Fantagraphics is running a 30% off sale, to stay in business.

And for comic book stores, they will be running another retailer-focused deal starting next Tuesday.

