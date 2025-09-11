Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, Diamond UK, london, mcm

Diamond UK To Hold A Comics Retailer Panel at MCM London Comic Con

Diamond UK to hold a comic book retailer industry panel at MCM London Comic Con, the first Diamond panel in over a year.

Diamond Comic Distributors has not held a retailer industry panel in well over a year. Of course, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process may have had something to do with that. But now I learn that Diamond UK is to hold one at next month's MCM London Comic Con – if that is what they are still called.

As part of the bankruptcy dealings, Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtors in the chapter 11 bankruptcy, has sold its interest in Diamond UK to the company's management team. At MCM, they may well be unveiling what comes next to British and European retailers. Diamond UK has maintained distribution relationships with Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, and others. It's basically everyone who was with Diamond except Mad Cave Studios and TwoMorrows, I think.

But with tariff and exchange rate issues prominent in everyone's minds, it will be interesting to see Diamond UK's play here and whether they are going to change their name. I am going to ask Bleeding Cool's very own UK expert, Jude Terror, for some suggestions. They will probably involve the word "pip" being said twice for some reason.

Okay, I actually asked him, and he suggested "Crown Jewel, Spotted Dick Comics, Bob's Your Comics,

Tea and Cromics, Cor Blimey (that's what you say when you see the condition your shipment arrived in), Keep Calm and Distribute, and British East India Company (if no one else is using it, why not?)" Thanks as ever, Jude. Actually, I quite like Keep Calm and Distribute.

It will be one of four industry summits will be taking place at MCM London Comic Con, two of which are brand new to the convention. The Investment Summit and the Creator Summit will be coming to MCM Comic Con for the first time this October, while the PopCultr Marketing Summit and Diamond UK will be returning to the show. These events will be free to attend for industry and creator pass holders and willrun across 24th October 2025 at Excel London.

Investment Summit

The Investment Summit partnered with Game Republic will provide an opportunity for independent developers to learn about securing investment for their games, and will be taking place on 24th October. At the summit, attendees can expect to see:

A GamesIndustry.biz panel on investment, featuring Lewis Packwood (GamesIndustry.biz), Cassia Curran (Curran Games Agency), Lirui Dring (Transcend Fund), Simon Byron (Yogscast Games) and Meg Clarke (Team17).

Additional roundtables and panels to be revealed soon.

Creator Summit

The Creator Summit is another new offering for 2025, and will take place on 24th October. This forum is geared towards equipping creators with the knowledge necessary to boost their careers, build their personal brands and partner with businesses. The summit will feature a selection of panels hosted by industry leaders covering topics such as the importance of events, the Online Safety Act, and how to work with brands. More information will be coming soon.

The Investment Summit and Creator Summit are free as part of Industry Tickets.

The PopCultr Marketing Summit will return in October for the third time on 24th October. Created and operated by Experience12 the summit is a one-day forum dedicated to bringing together marketing professionals across the gaming and entertainment industries, which will arm attendees with the knowledge to understand the future of IP growth, storytelling and fan engagement within a complex and constantly changing environment.

Comic, Graphic Novel and Toy distributor, Diamond UK, will be holding a session diving into the new landscape of the UK comics industry covering everything UK retailers need to be aware of, from their recent management buyout to the events of this year concerning the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond US and looking ahead to the exciting new chapter. This session will be held in the Capital Suites on Friday 24 October from 2PM – 3PM.

