Dick Tracy, Second Time Lucky for Alex Segura & Michael Moreci

In 2017, Graeme McMillan writing for The Hollywood Reporter reported that Archie Comics was to publish a Dick Tracy Year One-style story.

In 2017, Graeme McMillan writing for The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Archie Comics was to publish a Dick Tracy Year One-style story written by then-Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura, Hoax Hunters' Michael Moreci and Archie artist Thomas Pitilli. Alex Segura was quoted saying "I was thinking about Dick Tracy and how cool it would be to have him back in comic form. I shot Scott Cameron at Tribune [Content Agency] a quick email asking about the rights, not expecting it to go anywhere, but it turned out the Tribune guys were looking to get Tracy back into comics, so everything rolled from there." The Hollywood Reporter stated that the first issue of the new series, with these covers by Pitilli and Francesco Francavilla, would be available in April 2018.

It was not, cancelled a week after it was announced, due to a "licensing error." In 2018, Rich Tommas, Mike Allred, Lee Allred, and Laura Allred published their own Dick Tracy revival at IDW in 2018.

Now Graeme McMillan is writing for Popverse and has exclusively run pretty much the same story as six years ago. This time Dick Tracy is by Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, and Geraldo Borges, and now from Mad Cave Comics. No mention in the article of the 2017 attempt, nor what happened to previously announced artist Thomas Pitilli. But they do now a creative consultant Chantelle Aimée Osman.

While the 2017 publishing attempt isn't mentioned, Alex Segura is quoted assaying "This has been a long time coming… It's been a winding road to not only get the rights to publish new stories starring the iconic detective" while Moreci says "Alex, Chantelle, and I have been pursuing Dick Tracy for many years". Graeme reports that "The Dick Tracy comic book license has been held by Segura, Moreci, and Osman for some time". But not, it seems, in 2018.

The new Dick Tracy #1 will debut in March 2024.

