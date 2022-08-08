Did Mark Millar Do His Research For American Jesus Vol 3 On Facebook?

This is how the Image Comics solicitation for the new Netflix-licensed Millarworld comic book from Mark Millar and Peter Gross, American Jesus: Volume 3 reads;

The third and final volume of the MILLAR & GROSS Antichrist trilogy is finally here-and coming soon as a live-action horror series from Netflix!

The apocalypse is upon us: Satan is in the White House, and the returned Christ is all that stands between humanity and their enslavement in the New World Order.

The Amazon listing for the collection reveals a little more about the headlines Mark Millar expects to be getting with this one. And maybe Bleeding Cool has given him his first, It reads;

It's the end of the world as we know it. In American Jesus Volume 3, antichrist Jodie Christianson is now the President of the United States and organizing the collapse of the global economy via wars and pandemics as he ushers in the microchipping of the human population and his father's infernal New World Order. Christ has returned in the form of Catalina, but what chance does she have with the whole world against her?

So the President of the United States, who the audience knows is the anti-Christ, and sent by the Devil to bring about the end times, is creating wars and faking pandemics in order to tank the economy. And that we are all getting microchips implanted in us (via vaccination?) and it's all for a satanic New World Order. I know certain comic book retailers who believe that is going on right now with Joe Biden and may buy plenty of copies on that basis alone… but one has to wonder if Mark Millar has been hanging out with David Icke like he used to, or has gone straight to QAnon and 8chan for his research on this one…

American Jesus was originally published by Dark Horse as Chosen, before moving to Image Comics and being renamed American Jesus. Part of the Netflix buyup of Millarworld, the comic book was being filmed as The Chosen One, but during production, a traffic crash in Mexico killed two actors from the show, Raymundo Garduno and Juan Francisco Aguilar, and injured six other people including cast an crew, according to officials and media reports. The new comic book series, American Jesus: Revelation will be published by Image Comics in October 2023.