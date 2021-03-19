DIE-Namite Lives, The Long Night Event in Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

Dynamite Entertainment looks to have a busy June, lauching the zombie crossover sequek series DIE!-Namite Lives from Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Carrutu, a new Bettie Page series by Stephen Mooney and Jethro Morale, a Red Sonja 1982 one-shot by Amy Chu and Eric Blake and a Vampirella 1992 one-shot by Max Bemis, Marcos Ramos and Roberto Castro. While Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz launch a new Vampirella event, The Long Night, with creator names returning after Comicsgategate.

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR A PARRILLO

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The hit series returns, cuz you can't kill a never-ending army of zombies…you can only hope to beat the $% out of them! After tragically losing their first Chosen One against the zombie plague, Vampirella, Miss Fury, and what remains of the Project Superpowers look for a new savior — but Ash Williams is an even more reluctant Deadite hunter than usual! This time, the Army of Darkness has ray guns, super powers and a brilliant new general: Evil Sonja, who takes her role of Queen of Hel quite seriously!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR A MYCHAELS

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Marat Mycheals

The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in "The Curse of the Banshee!"

An all-new Bettie Page series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales and a host of incredible covers artists, cosplay goddesses and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

Utilizing several clues found at the ancient Key Artifact site in the Middle Americas, McKnight and Bettie surmise that the Key Artefact has been relocated to an ancient burial site in rural Ireland. They give chase!

Covers by: Marat Mychaels, Joseph Michael Linsner, Stephen Mooney, Ani-Mia (Cosplay) and Bettie Page (Vintage Pin-Up Photo)

Stephen Mooney has worked for DC, Marvel and a host of other publishers, but is perhaps best-known as the creator (AND writer AND artist) of Half-Past Danger!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

(W) David Avallone (A) Esau Figueroa, Matt Gaudio (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

You know that thing where your flight back to NYC is interrupted so you can be debriefed at a secret government base, only to find that base under attack by giant radioactive monsters? And you can't get another flight back home until you defeat the giant radioactive monsters? Sucks, right? But our Bettie can handle it.

In Shops: Aug 15, 2018

SRP: $17.99

BETTIE PAGE UNBOUND TP

(W) David Avallone (A) Julius Ohta, Moy R. (CA) Scott Chantler

When you step through an inter-dimensional gate the results are unpredictable: sometimes you find yourself in a bikini made of coins with a sword in your hand! Reality is shattering, the gate has been opened for an invasion from the Great Old Ones…and only model spy BETTIE PAGE can save the world in this epic miniseries from David Avallone (ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK) and Julius Ohta. The Crisis on Infinite Betties begins!

In Shops: Oct 28, 2020

SRP: $19.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR A CONNER

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

Our award-winning duo of AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI continue Red Sonja's mission to protect a young (and, shall we say, precocious?) princess as her wedding day arrives.But as the preparations for the festivities continue, a coveted icon of the kingdom is stolen and its protector, the king's wizard, sets a bounty Red Sonja cannot resist.The strikingly beautiful sequential art of MORITAT, another killer cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS… all this can be YOURS!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR A PARRILLO

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

You're Invited to The BLACKEST Event of The YEAR: in the run-up to our issue #25, THE LONG NIGHT concludes Dynamite's record-breaking 50th Anniversary Celebration of the swingiest of modern space vampires! Issue #22's PRELUDE finds our dark heroine finally home from her Interstellar journey but pursued through the cosmic Gateway by the enigmatic vampire-murdering SHANE who follows a twisted agenda all his own to seek out the oldest and deadliest of the undead and set in motion events which will change Vampirella forever!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR A DANI

(W) Amy Chu (A) Eric Blake (CA) Dani

A mysterious killer android from the future hunts the legendary mercenary from the past. A.I. meets magic in a story that takes us — where else? — Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and the City of Angels!Amy Chu returns to pen this gnarly one and done action-filled issue that will totally take you back to the Summer of 1982…It's an epic struggle between good and evil, mohawks and perms, New Wave and Heavy Metal!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $4.99

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR A KROME

(W) Max Bemis (A) Marcos Ramos, Roberto Castro (CA) Mike Krome

Ah, the '90s, our strange yet dynamic link between the excess of the '80s and the pretensiousness of the aughts.A time when heroes were born, died and were reborn (again). Amidst all that creative chaos, the form of comics was torn between the muscle bound proliferation of All Things Pouch and the heady brew offered up by the BritishComics Invasion.

Now, in the long-ago year of 1992, VAMPIRELLA finds herself a vampire trapped between not just two worlds but two genres!When a "bad girl model" hired to portray Vampy at conventions and signings is plunged into a terrorist incident, she's forced to face not just men with nunchucks before her, but the insidious forces roiling beneath the surface of geek culture… and her own dark past.

Written by the master of madness, MAX BEMIS, and dually illustrated by the splenderific MARCOS RAMOS and ROBERTO CASTRO, this is a tale sure to delight and challenge in equal measure!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DIE!NAMITE TP VOL 01

(W) Fred Van Lente, Declan Shalvey (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

VAMPIRELLA hurtles through space on a Drakulon ship, desperate to uncover a dark mystery…A 100-year-old JOHN CARTER OF MARS grasps for an awful memory just out of reach…PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT battles waves of evil he does not understand…RED SONJA is faced with an impossible choice…

DIE!NAMITE is an event series that unites all of the hit Dynamite characters as you've never seen them before! They will come together to battle the biggest threat they have ever faced. Many…are even missing faces! Collects issues 1-5 PLUS the Die!namite Valentine's Day (2021) Special.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $19.99

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4

(W) Christos Cage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Butch Guice

It's all-out action in Athens, Greece as Bond and Blofeld's tenuous alliance is tested under fire! Can they survive the mountainside attack by upstart SPECTRE member Titania Jones…and can they survive each other? The double-crosses and triple-crosses hurtle toward a shocking and explosive conclusion in this penultimate issue!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

THE THRILLING CONCLUSION! THE BATTLE OF ALL SONJA'S! Heaven, hell, and everywhere in between converge in this explosive finale from CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (DIE!namite)!

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Explore the multifaceted Sonjaverse with… SONJAVERSAL #5! Get Joseph Michael Linsner's bombshell cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA #28 CVR A LEE

RED SONJA PRICE OF BLOOD TP

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Christian Ward

Writer Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) and fan-favorite artist Walter Geovani (Gail Simon's run of Red Sonja) team-up to tell an early tale of the adventures of Red Sonja!

Under a series of incredible covers by Linser, Geovani, Golden, Suydam, and a cosplay cover — Red Sonja faces the gallows! For all the blood she spilled, there is a price. This is the tale of how she came to such a pass. Collects issues 1-3.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $14.99

SACRED SIX #11 CVR A PARRILLO

APR211132

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Stephane Roux, Fritz Casas (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In our penultimate issue, our ladies who comprise the SIX find themselves hopelessly outgunned by the hordes of LEVITICUS, and to make matters worse, one of the SIX isn't on the same page as the rest!Could a guilty conscience take them all down?!Meanwhile, DRACULINA plots her revenge on her hated sister and the origin of NYX comes to its four-degree burn!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR A CHEW

APR211144

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Derrick Chew

All the players are out in the open now, and the field's starting to get bloody. Sacrifices are being made and heads are rolling… and now, of course, VAMPIRELLA's finally got to face it: PURGATORI's not on her side. She's not on the enemy's side, either. She's on her own side, and the stakes are even bigger than before. Bigger than the whole world? Yeah. That's right. And now this whole damn fight's going to have to get UGLY.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR A PARRILLO

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Issue #19! Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!Â

The war between Order and Chaos draws to a close. What will Vampirella sacrifice to claim victory over the Mistress of Chaos?And will the price be worth the cost of her humanity?

Humanity holds its breath as the end draws near.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA #1 1977 DYNAMITE ED

(W) Ed Summer, Roy Thomas, Clara Noto (A/CA) Frank Thorne

Own a piece of history! This special edition of the 1977 1st issue of Red Sonja is now available from Dynamite Entertainment! While wandering the forests of Argos, Red Sonja witnesses a warlord named Andar of Bezfarda attacking a unicorn; He cuts off the unicorn's horn in the hopes of obtaining its mystical properties; Red Sonja leaps down and liberates the unicorn from its attackers; She rides off with it, and both rider and mount develop a close bond.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

THE BOYS #1 DYNAMITE ED (MR)

APR211170

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Darick Robertson

Need the perfect jumping-on point for The Boys after binging it on Prime? Here you go! Dynamite never actually had the honor of publishing issue #1 of The Boys (we started with #7), but now we're doing it here as a special, limited edition. Don't miss out on where it all began!

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $4.99