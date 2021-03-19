DIE-Namite Lives, The Long Night Event in Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Dynamite Entertainment looks to have a busy June, lauching the zombie crossover sequek series DIE!-Namite Lives from Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Carrutu, a new Bettie Page series by Stephen Mooney and Jethro Morale, a Red Sonja 1982 one-shot by Amy Chu and Eric Blake and a Vampirella 1992 one-shot by Max Bemis, Marcos Ramos and Roberto Castro. While Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz launch a new Vampirella event, The Long Night, with creator names returning after Comicsgategate.

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

APR211013
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo
The hit series returns, cuz you can't kill a never-ending army of zombies…you can only hope to beat the $% out of them! After tragically losing their first Chosen One against the zombie plague, Vampirella, Miss Fury, and what remains of the Project Superpowers look for a new savior — but Ash Williams is an even more reluctant Deadite hunter than usual! This time, the Army of Darkness has ray guns, super powers and a brilliant new general: Evil Sonja, who takes her role of Queen of Hel quite seriously!
In Shops: Jun 09, 2021
SRP: $3.99

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR B SUYDAM

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR B SUYDAM

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR C LINSNER

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR C LINSNER

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR D ACOSTA

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR D ACOSTA

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR E COSPLAY

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR E COSPLAY

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 10 COPY ACOSTA PENCIL ART INCV

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 10 COPY ACOSTA PENCIL ART INCV

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 20 COPY LINSNER PENCIL ART INCV

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 25 COPY SUYDAM NON ZOMBIE INCV

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 30 COPY COSPLAY B&W INCV

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 40 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 40 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 50 COPY PARILLO LINE ART INCV
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 50 COPY PARILLO LINE ART INCV

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN VAR
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN VAR

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN VAR
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN VAR

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN VAR
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN VAR

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 VAN LENTE SGN ATLAS ED
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #1 VAN LENTE SGN ATLAS ED

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR A MYCHAELS
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR A MYCHAELS

APR211036
(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Marat Mycheals
The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in "The Curse of the Banshee!"

An all-new Bettie Page series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales and a host of incredible covers artists, cosplay goddesses and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

Utilizing several clues found at the ancient Key Artifact site in the Middle Americas, McKnight and Bettie surmise that the Key Artefact has been relocated to an ancient burial site in rural Ireland. They give chase!

Covers by: Marat Mychaels, Joseph Michael Linsner, Stephen Mooney, Ani-Mia (Cosplay) and Bettie Page (Vintage Pin-Up Photo)

Stephen Mooney has worked for DC, Marvel and a host of other publishers, but is perhaps best-known as the creator (AND writer AND artist) of Half-Past Danger!
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $3.99

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR B LINSNER
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR B LINSNER

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR C MOONEY
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR C MOONEY

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR D COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR D COSPLAY

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR E BETTIE PAGE PIN
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR E BETTIE PAGE PIN

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 10 COPY MOONEY PENCILS
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 10 COPY MOONEY PENCILS

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 15 COPY MYCHAELS PENCI
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 15 COPY MYCHAELS PENCI

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 20 COPY LINSNER PENCIL
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 20 COPY LINSNER PENCIL

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 25 COPY MOONEY B&W INC

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 30 COPY MYCHAELS B&W I

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 40 COPY COSPLAY B&W IN

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 50 COPY LINSNER B&W IN

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 LINSNER VIRGIN LTD VAR
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 LINSNER VIRGIN LTD VAR

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 MYCHAELS VIRGIN LTD VA
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 MYCHAELS VIRGIN LTD VA

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 MOONEY VIRGIN LTD VAR
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 MOONEY VIRGIN LTD VAR

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 LINSNER SGN ATLAS ED (
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 LINSNER SGN ATLAS ED (

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 BLACK BAG PHOTO CVR (M
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #1 BLACK BAG PHOTO CVR (M

JUN181063
(W) David Avallone (A) Esau Figueroa, Matt Gaudio (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
You know that thing where your flight back to NYC is interrupted so you can be debriefed at a secret government base, only to find that base under attack by giant radioactive monsters? And you can't get another flight back home until you defeat the giant radioactive monsters? Sucks, right? But our Bettie can handle it.
In Shops: Aug 15, 2018
SRP: $17.99

BETTIE PAGE UNBOUND TP
DYNAMITE

BETTIE PAGE UNBOUND TP

NOV191084
(W) David Avallone (A) Julius Ohta, Moy R. (CA) Scott Chantler
When you step through an inter-dimensional gate the results are unpredictable: sometimes you find yourself in a bikini made of coins with a sword in your hand! Reality is shattering, the gate has been opened for an invasion from the Great Old Ones…and only model spy BETTIE PAGE can save the world in this epic miniseries from David Avallone (ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK) and Julius Ohta. The Crisis on Infinite Betties begins!
In Shops: Oct 28, 2020
SRP: $19.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR A CONNER
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR A CONNER

APR211058
(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner
Our award-winning duo of AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI continue Red Sonja's mission to protect a young (and, shall we say, precocious?) princess as her wedding day arrives.But as the preparations for the festivities continue, a coveted icon of the kingdom is stolen and its protector, the king's wizard, sets a bounty Red Sonja cannot resist.The strikingly beautiful sequential art of MORITAT, another killer cover by AMANDA CONNER and PAUL MOUNTS… all this can be YOURS!
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR B LINSNER
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR B LINSNER

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR C CELINA
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR C CELINA

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR D CHO
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR D CHO

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR E DOMINICA COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CVR E DOMINICA COSPLAY

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 10 COPY COHEN TRADE DRESS INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 10 COPY COHEN TRADE DRESS INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 15 COPY CONNER LINE ART INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 15 COPY CONNER LINE ART INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 20 COPY DOMINICA COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 20 COPY DOMINICA COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 25 COPY LINSNER LINE ART INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 25 COPY LINSNER LINE ART INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 30 COPY COHEN VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 30 COPY COHEN VIRGIN INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 40 COPY CONNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 40 COPY CONNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 50 COPY LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 50 COPY LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN INCV

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CONNER LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CONNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CELINA LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #2 CELINA LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR A PARRILLO

APR211073
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo
You're Invited to The BLACKEST Event of The YEAR: in the run-up to our issue #25, THE LONG NIGHT concludes Dynamite's record-breaking 50th Anniversary Celebration of the swingiest of modern space vampires! Issue #22's PRELUDE finds our dark heroine finally home from her Interstellar journey but pursued through the cosmic Gateway by the enigmatic vampire-murdering SHANE who follows a twisted agenda all his own to seek out the oldest and deadliest of the undead and set in motion events which will change Vampirella forever!
In Shops: Jun 30, 2021
SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR B MASTRAZZO
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR B MASTRAZZO

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR C MAER
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR C MAER

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR D GUNDUZ
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR D GUNDUZ

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR E LORRAINE COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR E LORRAINE COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA #22 10 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 10 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 20 COPY GUNDUZ B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 20 COPY GUNDUZ B&W INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 25 COPY LORRAINE COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 25 COPY LORRAINE COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 30 COPY GUNDUZ VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 30 COPY GUNDUZ VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 40 COPY MASTRAZZO B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 40 COPY MASTRAZZO B&W INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 50 COPY PARRILLO VIRGIN B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 50 COPY PARRILLO VIRGIN B&W INCV

VAMPIRELLA #22 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #22 MASTRAZZO LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 MASTRAZZO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #22 MAER LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA #22 MAER LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR A DANI
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR A DANI

APR211087
(W) Amy Chu (A) Eric Blake (CA) Dani
A mysterious killer android from the future hunts the legendary mercenary from the past. A.I. meets magic in a story that takes us — where else? — Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and the City of Angels!Amy Chu returns to pen this gnarly one and done action-filled issue that will totally take you back to the Summer of 1982…It's an epic struggle between good and evil, mohawks and perms, New Wave and Heavy Metal!
In Shops: Jun 09, 2021
SRP: $4.99

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR B BROXTON
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR B BROXTON

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR C COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT CVR C COSPLAY

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT 10 COPY DANI LINE ART INCV

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT 15 COPY BROXTON VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT 15 COPY BROXTON VIRGIN INCV

RED SONJA 1982 ONE SHOT 25 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR A KROME
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR A KROME

APR211093
(W) Max Bemis (A) Marcos Ramos, Roberto Castro (CA) Mike Krome
Ah, the '90s, our strange yet dynamic link between the excess of the '80s and the pretensiousness of the aughts.A time when heroes were born, died and were reborn (again). Amidst all that creative chaos, the form of comics was torn between the muscle bound proliferation of All Things Pouch and the heady brew offered up by the BritishComics Invasion.

Now, in the long-ago year of 1992, VAMPIRELLA finds herself a vampire trapped between not just two worlds but two genres!When a "bad girl model" hired to portray Vampy at conventions and signings is plunged into a terrorist incident, she's forced to face not just men with nunchucks before her, but the insidious forces roiling beneath the surface of geek culture… and her own dark past.

Written by the master of madness, MAX BEMIS, and dually illustrated by the splenderific MARCOS RAMOS and ROBERTO CASTRO, this is a tale sure to delight and challenge in equal measure!
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $4.99

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR B CASTRO

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR C COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT CVR C COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT 10 COPY CASTRO LINE ART INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT 10 COPY CASTRO LINE ART INCV

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT 15 COPY KROME VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT 15 COPY KROME VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA 1992 ONE SHOT 25 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

DIE!NAMITE TP VOL 01
DYNAMITE

DIE!NAMITE TP VOL 01

APR211099
(W) Fred Van Lente, Declan Shalvey (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo
VAMPIRELLA hurtles through space on a Drakulon ship, desperate to uncover a dark mystery…A 100-year-old JOHN CARTER OF MARS grasps for an awful memory just out of reach…PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT battles waves of evil he does not understand…RED SONJA is faced with an impossible choice…

DIE!NAMITE is an event series that unites all of the hit Dynamite characters as you've never seen them before! They will come together to battle the biggest threat they have ever faced. Many…are even missing faces! Collects issues 1-5 PLUS the Die!namite Valentine's Day (2021) Special.
In Shops: Jun 16, 2021
SRP: $19.99

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4
DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4

APR211100
(W) Christos Cage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Butch Guice
It's all-out action in Athens, Greece as Bond and Blofeld's tenuous alliance is tested under fire! Can they survive the mountainside attack by upstart SPECTRE member Titania Jones…and can they survive each other? The double-crosses and triple-crosses hurtle toward a shocking and explosive conclusion in this penultimate issue!
In Shops: Jun 09, 2021
SRP: $3.99

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 10 COPY GUICE VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 10 COPY GUICE VIRGIN INCV

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 20 COPY GUICE B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 20 COPY GUICE B&W INCV

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 25 COPY GUICE B&W VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #4 25 COPY GUICE B&W VIRGIN INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR A LEE & CHUNG
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

APR211104
(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung
THE THRILLING CONCLUSION! THE BATTLE OF ALL SONJA'S! Heaven, hell, and everywhere in between converge in this explosive finale from CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (DIE!namite)!
In Shops: Jun 23, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR B LINSNER
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR B LINSNER

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR C FEDERICI
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR C FEDERICI

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR D SAMPAIO
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR D SAMPAIO

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR E HENDERSON
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR E HENDERSON

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR F MOSS
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR F MOSS

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR G FIUMARA
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR G FIUMARA

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR H COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 CVR H COSPLAY

SONJAVERSAL #5 10 COPY FEDERICI B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 10 COPY FEDERICI B&W INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 20 COPY LEE B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 20 COPY LEE B&W INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 35 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 35 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 40 COPY LINSNER B&W VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 40 COPY LINSNER B&W VIRGIN INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 50 COPY LEE B&W VIRGIN INCV
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 50 COPY LEE B&W VIRGIN INCV

SONJAVERSAL #5 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR

SONJAVERSAL #5 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

SONJAVERSAL #5 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

APR211119
(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
Explore the multifaceted Sonjaverse with… SONJAVERSAL #5! Get Joseph Michael Linsner's bombshell cover free of trade dress with this Limited, "Virgin" Edition!
In Shops: Jun 30, 2021
SRP: $50.00

RED SONJA #28 CVR A LEE
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 CVR A LEE

RED SONJA #28 CVR B LINSNER
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA #28 CVR C FEDERICI
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 CVR C FEDERICI

RED SONJA #28 CVR D MIRACOLO
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 CVR D MIRACOLO

RED SONJA #28 CVR E COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 CVR E COSPLAY

RED SONJA #28 10 COPY MIRACOLO VIRGIN INCV

RED SONJA #28 15 COPY FEDERICI VIRGIN INCV

RED SONJA #28 20 COPY LINSNER B&W INCV

RED SONJA #28 30 COPY LEE B&W INCV

RED SONJA #28 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 LEE LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA #28 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

RED SONJA #28 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA PRICE OF BLOOD TP

RED SONJA PRICE OF BLOOD TP
Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

APR211131
(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Christian Ward
Writer Luke Lieberman (Red Sonja: Birth of the She-Devil) and fan-favorite artist Walter Geovani (Gail Simon's run of Red Sonja) team-up to tell an early tale of the adventures of Red Sonja!
Under a series of incredible covers by Linser, Geovani, Golden, Suydam, and a cosplay cover — Red Sonja faces the gallows! For all the blood she spilled, there is a price. This is the tale of how she came to such a pass. Collects issues 1-3.
In Shops: Jun 09, 2021
SRP: $14.99

SACRED SIX #11 CVR A PARRILLO

Dynamite June 2021 Solicits

APR211132
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Stephane Roux, Fritz Casas (CA) Lucio Parrillo
In our penultimate issue, our ladies who comprise the SIX find themselves hopelessly outgunned by the hordes of LEVITICUS, and to make matters worse, one of the SIX isn't on the same page as the rest!Could a guilty conscience take them all down?!Meanwhile, DRACULINA plots her revenge on her hated sister and the origin of NYX comes to its four-degree burn!
In Shops: Jun 16, 2021
SRP: $3.99

SACRED SIX #11 CVR B OHTA

SACRED SIX #11 CVR B OHTA

SACRED SIX #11 CVR C BERMUDEZ

SACRED SIX #11 CVR C BERMUDEZ

SACRED SIX #11 CVR D MAINE

SACRED SIX #11 CVR D MAINE

SACRED SIX #11 CVR E LOUW

SACRED SIX #11 CVR E LOUW

SACRED SIX #11 10 COPY MAINE VIRGIN INCV

SACRED SIX #11 20 COPY BURMUDEZ VIRGIN INCV

SACRED SIX #11 25 COPY LOUW VIRGIN INCV

SACRED SIX #11 30 COPY PARRILLO B&W INCV

SACRED SIX #11 40 COPY PARRILLO B&W VIRGIN INCV

SACRED SIX #11 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

SACRED SIX #11 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

SACRED SIX #11 OHTA LTD VIRGIN CVR

SACRED SIX #11 OHTA LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR A CHEW

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR A CHEW

APR211144
(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Derrick Chew
All the players are out in the open now, and the field's starting to get bloody. Sacrifices are being made and heads are rolling… and now, of course, VAMPIRELLA's finally got to face it: PURGATORI's not on her side. She's not on the enemy's side, either. She's on her own side, and the stakes are even bigger than before. Bigger than the whole world? Yeah. That's right. And now this whole damn fight's going to have to get UGLY.
In Shops: Jun 09, 2021
SRP: $3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR B PAGULAYAN

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR B PAGULAYAN

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR C FOX

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR C FOX

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR D KUDRANSKI

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR D KUDRANSKI

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR E MUSABEKOV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CVR E MUSABEKOV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 10 COPY PAGULAYAN VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 20 COPY FOX VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 30 COPY CHEW B&W INCV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 40 COPY MUSABEKOV B&W VIRGIN INCV

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CHEW LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 CHEW LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN CVR
DYNAMITE

VAMPIRELLA VS PURGATORI #4 MUSABEKOV LTD VIRGIN CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR A PARRILLO

APR211155
(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Lucio Parrillo
Issue #19! Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!Â

The war between Order and Chaos draws to a close. What will Vampirella sacrifice to claim victory over the Mistress of Chaos?And will the price be worth the cost of her humanity?

Humanity holds its breath as the end draws near.
In Shops: Jun 23, 2021
SRP: $3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR B OLIVER

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR C SEGOVIA
DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR C SEGOVIA

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR D COSPLAY
DYNAMITE

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 CVR D COSPLAY

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 10 COPY SEGOVIA VIRGIN INCV

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 20 COPY COSPLAY VIRGIN INCV

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 30 COPY OLIVER B&W INCV

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 40 COPY OLIVER TINT INCV

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #19 OLIVER LTD VIRGIN CV

RED SONJA #1 1977 DYNAMITE ED

RED SONJA #1 1977 DYNAMITE ED

APR211166
(W) Ed Summer, Roy Thomas, Clara Noto (A/CA) Frank Thorne
Own a piece of history! This special edition of the 1977 1st issue of Red Sonja is now available from Dynamite Entertainment! While wandering the forests of Argos, Red Sonja witnesses a warlord named Andar of Bezfarda attacking a unicorn; He cuts off the unicorn's horn in the hopes of obtaining its mystical properties; Red Sonja leaps down and liberates the unicorn from its attackers; She rides off with it, and both rider and mount develop a close bond.
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $3.99

THE BOYS #1 DYNAMITE ED (MR)

THE BOYS #1 DYNAMITE ED (MR)

APR211170
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Darick Robertson
Need the perfect jumping-on point for The Boys after binging it on Prime? Here you go! Dynamite never actually had the honor of publishing issue #1 of The Boys (we started with #7), but now we're doing it here as a special, limited edition. Don't miss out on where it all began!
In Shops: Jun 02, 2021
SRP: $4.99

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  