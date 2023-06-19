Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Disneyland Paris, marvel

Disneyland Paris To Turn Kids Into Professional Marvel Comics Artists

Disneyland Paris has started a new program called Marvel Art Atelier this summer to encourage aspiring comic book artists aged twelve & over

Disneyland Paris has started a new program called Marvel Art Atelier this summer to encourage aspiring comic book artists aged twelve and over The program is part of the new Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, which opens on the 21st of June, to celebrates the rich artistic heritage of Marvel Comics. Especially timely as Marvel has just settled a bunch of lawsuits from just that artistic heritage.

The program consists of two-hour workshops led by professional Marvel artists, who will share their tips and tricks on how to create dynamic and expressive characters, design costumes and backgrounds, and tell stories with panels and layouts. The workshops will also include interactive exercises and challenges, where participants will get to draw their own original Marvel comics using digital tablets and styluses.

The workshops will take place in a dedicated studio inside the hotel, which is designed to look like a real Marvel office, complete with posters, sketches, and memorabilia. Participants will also receive a certificate of completion and a digital copy of their work, as well as access to exclusive Marvel merchandise.

Marvel Art Atelier is open to anyone who has a valid ticket to Disneyland Paris and a reservation at Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. The program then costs an additional €69 per person and can be booked online or by phone. Spaces are, of course, limited. I would also suggest that anyone reads the #ComcisBrokeHe hashtag posts first. Always worth being prepared.

Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel seeks to recreate New York in Paris, from language to cuisine, include the Tony Stark suites, "Live like Tony Stark in an Empire State Club Room or Suite and enjoy greater comfort, and extra amenities included in your booking. Feel like an Upper East Side VIP with your own private check-in and valet parking included. Savour breakfast, snacks and tea time in the private Empire State Club Lounge" and the Art Of Marvel Presidential Suites, "Our Presidential Suites offer unbridled sophistication across 2 floors, with elegant furnishings and exclusive Super Hero artwork." The hotel claims that "This metropolitan New York-style hotel hosts the world's largest collection of Super Hero artwork with over 350 stunning original works by 110 international artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!