Attack On Titan To Get An "American-Sized" Volume 35

Attack On Titan by Hajime Isayama will get a much smaller final Volume 35 published in April next year as part of an Attack on Titan art book.

Manga series Attack On Titan by Hajime Isayama saw its finale with a 34th volume published back in early 2021. But in 2024, they will get a small revisitation labelled Volume 35. An 18-page story called Bad Boys or Evil Child by Isayama, depending on the translation, that will also be included inside the series' official art book, Attack On Titan Art Book: Fly. Attack on Titan Volume 35 will be released on April 30th, 2024 in Japan.

In a press release. Hajime Isayama stated, "It has been about two and a half years since I finished the serialization of "Attack on Titan. I have decided to release a color art book. I am very honored. I am happy to have the compilation of my past work in a book. I would like to say proudly, "I am very happy to have compiled all of my work into a book," but in fact, I have only done line drawings for the color illustrations, and I asked a certain person to do the coloring work for me. I am proud to say that I am known for not excelling at drawing, so there is no way I could do such a great coloring job. I believe that this work would not have been possible without the presence of the specialist who has been in charge of the coloring of "Attack on Titan" since the beginning of the serialization and has supported the serialization. I would be happy if the color art book to be released this time focuses on those who have continued to support the series behind the scenes. Now, I am writing a new manga for this book. It will be included in the special edition of "Attack on Titan Vol. 35" as a bonus manga. I hope you will look forward to it."

The ending of Attack On Titan was a controversial one, in a very Game Of Thrones/Lost fashion, and there is a suggestion that Bad Boys may change that ending or offer a new perspective. The original manga ending saw the genocidal Eren Yeager make a sacrifice that upset many readers. Might this be a chance to revisit that ending?

Attack on Titan told the story of mankind, which now lives inside cities surrounded by enormous walls due to the Titans, gigantic humanoid creatures who devour humans and roam the planet. And about the lives of Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, whose lives are changed after a Titan destroys their homes and family, and join the Survey Group soldiers to fight back against Titans. With over 120 million copies printed, an average of 4 million copies a volume, it is one of the most successful manga series ever published. And now there will be a 35th volume, however small. American-sized, one might say.

The anime adaptation will also see its conclusion next month when Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2 is released in Japan on the 4th of November. There are suggestions that its ending may change as well…

