Gemstone Publishes Its First Comic And It's Kill Shakespeare

For the first time in its history Gemstone Publishing, will publish graphic novels, beginning with Anthony Del Col’s series Kill Shakespeare.

For the first time in its history Gemstone Publishing, the publisher of The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide, will publish graphic novels, beginning with Anthony Del Col's series Kill Shakespeare. This will begin with Free Comic Book Day on the 4th of May with the release of the first act of Romeo Vs. Juliet: A Kill Shakespeare Adventure drawn by Stefan Tosheff.

The story will continue in November with the publication of a new original graphic novel Romeo Vs. Juliet: A Kill Shakespeare Adventure written by Del Col, with art by Stefan Tosheff, letters by Becca Carey, and a cover by Richard Isanove.

In September, Gemstone will publish Kill Shakespeare 1st Folio, a new compendium edition of the Kill Shakespeare series, collecting Volumes 1 and 2, by co-writers Del Col and Conor McCreery, artist Andy Belanger and colourist Ian Herring with Kill Shakespeare 2nd Folio to follow next spring.

"Hamlet. Juliet. Othello. Lady Macbeth. These are some of the greatest characters ever created," said Anthony Del Col. "I'm so excited to be back in the world of Kill Shakespeare where they—and many others—all co-exist (and sometimes battle, naturally) and to be working with Gemstone on this." Del Col continued, "Our new story Romeo Vs. Juliet is a great entry point for everyone—a Shakespearean western in which Juliet Capulet has survived her ordeal with Romeo and has reinvented herself as an independent warrior-for-hire. In order to help protect a small nunnery and border town from her ex-lover, Juliet must reunite with old allies, including Hamlet, Othello, and Puck. And did I mention Juliet's pregnant? And the father could be either Hamlet… or Romeo? What could be more Shakespearean than that?"

"As we enter into Gemstone's 30th anniversary year, I'm grateful—and still a bit shocked—that we can launch our new publishing initiative with Kill Shakespeare," says J.C. Vaughn, President of Gemstone Publishing. "This is an amazing series, one worthy of a wide audience."

Kill Shakespeare was originally launched in 2010 by IDW Publishing as a series of comic books and has expanded to board games, an audio drama, and a live stage show.

Anthony Del Col will be signing for Free Comic Book Day at Forbidden Planet on Broadway in New York, with Stefan Tosheff signing at both Golden Age Collectibles and Lucky's Comics in Vancouver

Kill Shakespeare: First Folio Paperback – September 24, 2024

by Anthony Del Col, Conor McCreery, Andy Belenger

The beloved series that The New York Times dubbed, "dark fun," is back with the first folio edition that includes the first two original volumes! An action-adventure story that combines all of Shakespeare's greatest heroes and villains, including Hamlet, Juliet, Othello, Lady Macbeth, Richard III and more. A grieving Hamlet flees his home but is soon attacked by pirates at sea. He washes ashore on the mysterious land of Illyria and is discovered by Richard III and Lady MacBeth, who offer the Dane an impossible bargain: track down and kill an evil wizard the to retrieve a source of power that can bring Hamlet's father back from the dead. The name of that wizard? William Shakespeare. Hamlet embarks on the quest, only to discover that Richard may not be what he seems, and that a group of rebels led by a young woman named Juliet (working alongside Othello, Falstaff and others) might be just freedom fighters. Hamlet finds himself in the midst of a large battle where his decision to kill or not to kill Shakespeare will determine not only the future of Illyria but of all of existence. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Anthony Del Col (Luke Cage: Everyman, I Escaped a Chinese Internment Camp) alongside Conor McCreery (Assassin's Creed) and with art by Andy Belanger, this First Folio collects the first two volumes of the acclaimed graphic novel series that spawned an international theater show, a board game and more. FCBD 2024 ROMEO VS JULIET KILL SHAKESPEARE ADV

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

DEC230023

(W) Anthony Del Col (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

The world's most famous lovers are now sworn enemies dueling to the death! To protect a border town harboring a magical secret from vengeful attackers led by her former love Romeo, a pregnant Juliet must reluctantly reunite with former allies Hamlet, Othello, Puck and others. Pulitzer Prize-winner writer Anthony Del Col and artist Stefan Tosheff bring back Kill Shakespeare with this Elizabethan Western fantasy tale that's tailor-made for fans of Neil Gaiman and Lore Olympus. Preview Material Rating: Teen FCBD 2024 OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS

GEMSTONE PUBLISHING

DEC230024

(W) J. C. Vaughn, Various (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Gene Gonzales (CA) Brendon & Brian Fraim

There are million-dollar comics and comics we read just for fun. Whatever you collect, that's your business, so just collect what you love. Taking care of your comics and building a great relationship with your retailer, though, makes the journey so much better! Find out how-and more-in inventive comic stories from the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All Ages

