Doctor Doom Is Right, in One World Under Doom #1 Out Today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom becomes Earth's Emperor, uniting the world under "United Latveria."

The storyline explores challenges like free healthcare vs. global control.

Heroes face a dilemma: fight Doom's regime or support its benefits.

The twist: Doctor Doom is now also Earth's Sorcerer Supreme.

In a recent poll, 52% of Gen Z, those aged between 13 and 27, think that the country would be a better place if a strong leader "who does not have to bother with parliament and elections" was in charge. Well then. Today, we see the publication of One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North and RB Silva by Marvel Comics. The big Spring event in which Doom has taken control of everything.

And in a world very similar to our own, it seems, with "intense bombardment" killing 10,000 and starvation over lack of aid access reminiscent of Gaza, with refugees drowning, malaria rise and higher education falling, straight from the headlines… though they do have the additional threat of vampires walking around in the daytime now, post Blood Hunt.

And so Doctor Doom takes over the world, makes it all the United Latveria, including Canada, Greenland, the Gaza Strip and the Panama Canal, of course. We now have the Gulf Of United Latveria on the maps.

But this dictator has different plans than tariffs, trade barriers, colonisation and border controls.

Peace in our time. He holds in his hand a piece of paper. Just that this hand is an iron glove.

Just an iron glove with its hand open. And patting you better, going there, there there.

Free healthcare and free education for all. Because, yes, if dictatorships led this way, they would probably have a huge amount of support. The only issue is that, in practice, they usually don't. Or if they do, say Cuba, they come with a whole lot of other issues.

Has Doctor Doom just turned the world into Cuba? One with his own flag flying over the White House?

Of course, if the superheroes of the world want to save the world from Doctor Doom… they are going to have to fight against healthcare and education. And alongside some rather unsavoury types.

You can pontificate all you want, Captain America. But when the Nazis are on your side, there's only so much equivocation one can swallow. And when Doctor Doom is fighting against racists and Nazis, who don't want free healthcare or free education, there is an issue here.

Doom is right folks. As for that dinosaur, on a recent podcast, Rob Liefeld talked about not liking seeing Doctor Doom on a dinosaur, as being not his Doom. Well, for those who have read Ryan North's most excellent Fantastic Four run which led up to One World Under Doom, this is not Doctor Doom riding a dinosaur…

The dinosaur is Doctor Doom.

They must have made up again… One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North and RB Silva is published by Marvel Comics today.

