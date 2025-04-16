Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Doctor Doom & Tony Stark Being Cured Of The Woke Mind Virus (Spoilers)

Doctor Doom and Tony Stark on being cured of the "woke mind virus" in One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Doom's regime enforces open borders, free healthcare, and more in One World Under Doom.

Tony Stark reverts to weapon manufacturing as Iron Man sidesteps the "woke mind virus."

Doctor Doom assembles a new Avengers team in Superior Avengers for his global domination plans.

Iron Man becomes Doom's key weapons supplier, leading to ethical and strategic conflicts.

Currently, in the Marvel Comics Universe, or bits of it at least, Doctor Doom has taken over the world as part of the One World Under Doom, and has imposed such draconian dictates such as open borders, banning war, free healthcare and free education to everyone.

Today's X-Factor #9 by Mark Russell and Bob Quinn, is bringing in a new policy for Doomplants, that will, well…

… that might lead him to take over the minds of everyone on the planet. It could be compared to Elon Musk's Neuralink ambitions. But this is not the only Marvel comic book for One World Under Doom today that might be compared. Iron Man #4 by Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta jumps to New York…

Tony Stark addresses the Doom-controlled New York Stock Exchange to announce a change of policy.

Going back to manufacturing and making weapons again. The merchant of death once more. And, as a Marvel character states that Iron Man cured himself of the woke mind virus." First use of that phrase in a Marvel comic book.

Even as Doom himself is putting together his own Avengers team, over in today's Superior Avengers #1 by Steve Foxe and Luca Maresca…

…as a result of Iron Man's "failures".

As it seems that Tony Stark's new weapons might now be there for the benefit of Doctor Doom.

Even if he ends up paying for them.

While the Superior Avengers may not entirely be from a wonderful Doctor Doom future…

And in X-Factor, Doom is making deals for other useful AI…

And has his former fiancee, Victorious, making deals with Tony Stark. Such as why Doom should buy any of his weapons…

And as Iron Man remains one of the Avengers… he also insists that he remain Doctor Coom's leading supplier. After all, tariffs have all sorts of unforeseen complications.

It looks like the Superior Avengers have found a place to put everyone, though…

The prison in the Negative Zone set up a whole Civil War ago. Will Doctor Doom end up in there? Iron Man? Or Elon Musk?

IRON MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250854

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Yasmine Putri

THE IRON SELLOUT! After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a FULL-SCALE RETURN TO WEAPONS MANUFACTURING! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? WHAT IN ALL HELL IS TONY STARK DOING?! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-FACTOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250725

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

• When Havok was team leader of X-Factor he handled all manner of distasteful missions for questionable interests.

• What kind of black-ops assignment could they have for him now that he's a disgraced civilian?!

• And what does his replacement, Archangel, think about bringing Havok back into the fold? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025SRP: $3.99 SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250638

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Luca Maresca (CA) R. B. Silva

THESE AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S AVENGERS! And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world…and he needed an AVENGERS team all of his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of VICTOR VON DOOM, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the SUPERIOR AVENGERS? Find out when STEVE FOXE & LUCA MARESCA bring you a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 16, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!