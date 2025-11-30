Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor strange

Doctor Strange #1 Preview: Magical Couch Surfing in Alfheim

Doctor Strange #1 hits stores Wednesday. Stranded in Asgard, the Sorcerer Supreme visits Alfheim to prevent a war. Can Angela help?

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption – and revenge against Doom – when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own ANGELA! Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli join forces for a bold, new era of Doctor Strange that will take him on a true JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY…

Doctor Strange #1

by Derek Landy & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Alex Horley

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption – and revenge against Doom – when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own ANGELA! Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli join forces for a bold, new era of Doctor Strange that will take him on a true JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 03, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621125800111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621125800116 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 JOELLE JONES VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800117 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 FANYANG VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800118 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 GEOFF SHAW DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800131 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800141 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 LUCIANO VECCHIO MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800151 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 FANYANG VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800161 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 INHYUK LEE 3 PART CONNECTING MAGIC VARIANT A – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800171 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 MATEUS MANHANINI KNULLIFIED VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621125800181 – DOCTOR STRANGE #1 NETEASE GAMES MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

