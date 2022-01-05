Doctor Strange Gets One-Shot from Ralph Macchio, Ibrahim Moustafa

For a guy who is currently busy being dead as part of a super-mega-crossover event named after killing him, Doctor Strange sure is starring in a lot of comics. Not only is Strange featured in a new Marvel Infinity comic today, but Marvel also announced the titular doctor will appear in a one-shot this April from Ralph Macchio and Ibrahim Moustafa, Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1.

From the press release on Marvel.com:

Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme is currently embarking on a transformative new era in the pages of DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE and the upcoming STRANGE #1 but this upcoming one-shot will journey to the past with a never-before-told saga that presents Doctor Strange at his spellbinding best! Featuring his two most terrifying villains, Nightmare and Baron Mordo, and showcasing some of Doctor Strange's greatest feats yet, DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES will provide a perfect entry point into the unique mystical world of Doctor Strange. Expertly crafted by legendary Marvel great Ralph Macchio and rising star artist Ibrahim Mostafa, this epic tale also promises to dazzle longtime fans of the iconic character with a fascinating venture into the dream realm that you won't want to wake up from!

Truly the greatest work of fiction of the 22nd century, if the press release is to be believed. It continues…

Nightmare has invaded Doctor Strange's dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares! These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange's waking life and has left him weak and unable to protect the realm. Now, Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike. Can Stephen shake Nightmare's grip over him? Or will the world be lost to Nightmare's dream realm forever!

Doctor Strange: Nexus of Nightmares #1 will hit stores on April 20th, maaaan, which may give us a clue as to what Strange is doing now that he's not the Sorceror Supreme anymore: running one of those sketchy medical marijuana recommendation businesses.

"By the hoary hosts of Hoggoth, I am going to give you a rec for the next year to treat that arthritis," is the sort of thing he'll say for $79.95, probably. Which is only slightly more expensive than this one-shot will be, but arguably a far better investment.

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1

Written by RALPH MACCHIO

Art by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 4/20