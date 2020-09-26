Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life

Comic book artist Rik Hoskin writes: for Bleeding Cool: With lockdown upon him, veteran Doctor Who comics artist Russ Leach decided to turn his furlough time to creating the most ambitious graphic novel he'd ever attempted.

The result is 80-plus pages of full colour, perfect bound graphic novel mayhem, comprising of a 60-page story and 20-page concept gallery, where Death comes to life to save the multiverse. And now Death needs YOUR help!

Only Death Can Save Us (campaign now running on Indiegogo) is a love letter to the Bronze Age comics Russ grew up with–a cosmic superhero romp in the style of Jim Starlin's acclaimed 1970s runs on Warlock and Captain Marvel.

Russ has an enviable catalog of experience behind him. Not only was he the regular artist on Doctor Who Adventures published by Panini UK, but he also served as the go-to illustrator for Draw The Marvel Way magazine and Cartoon Network's Ben 10 comic.

For Only Death Can Save Us, Russ enlisted the editing skills of Tim Quinn, a veteran of the UK comics industry who's tackled everything from The Beano to The Hulk, a man who knows how to dot the i's and cross the t's. Tim assures us he can handle the other 24 letters of the alphabet, too!

Scripting the whole crazy venture over Russ's plot is me, Dragon Award-winning graphic novelist Rik Hoskin; our collaborations with Russ go back to their days together on Doctor Who comics. My previously written Superman, Star Wars, and the New York Times bestselling Brandon Sanderson's White Sand graphic novel series, among others.

Now we need you to be a part of Death's adventure by supporting the Indiegogo campaign and getting this masterpiece to print. The book's currently in final production and will be ready for print in November; it just needs to meet its funding target to make it a reality.

You can read eight pages for free right now on the IndieGoGo campaign, and follow Russ's progress from there.

And, as a special thank you to Bleeding Cool readers, this link will take you to a secret tier where you can get a signed copy of the book, all the stretch goals that come with the package (of course) as well as a FREE A4 signed litho print featuring Peter Capaldi from Russ's run on Dr. Who Adventures. Alternatively, if you want to own some exclusive page art prints, co-signed by writer Andrew Cartmel from multiple stories that Russ and Andrew worked on, there is a second secret tier that is packed with Dr. Who art.

Come join Death on the greatest adventure of his life!