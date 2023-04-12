Does Superman Believe In Hell? We Ask The Question In Batman/Superman: World's Finest #2 earlier in the year, Superman and Batman go to Hell. Robin as well, courtesy of Faust.

And it carried over into in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3, like this.

But Superman wasn't having any of it, despite Batamn's cries of help or despair.

Superman's not fooled by the illusion for a second and saves Batman and Robin's bat-bacon. But how did he know he wasn't really in hell?

Because he doesn't believe in hell? Might this be a reference to his Jewish origins, as well as his overly positive outlook on life? Or maybe Batman is very wrong/ Because Superman has been there.

Originally intended for Action Comics Weekly #642, Neil Gaiman wrote the story around the friendship between Hal Jordan and Clark kent, and their knowledge of each others' secret identities. But because it hadn't yet been established that they knew each other's identities, Gaiman chose to abandon the script instead of rewriting it. By 2000, it was decided that the script could be published as originally written, and it was done so with an artist jam across the comic, which was published in a prestige format.

Because this is a Superman who has definitely seen Hell. Indeed he's been there, and it made quite the impact.

For Superman more than anyone, with his super-sensory powers, able to hear every scream, see every ripped piece of flesh, smell every burning. And we do get a Christianic version of Hell via Dante and Milton.

And while Green Lantern may think it's an illusion, in this hell, Superman definitely does not.

So given everything happened and everything matters, why does Superman not believe in Hell, if he's been there at least once? Well maybe, just maybe, Batman is wrong. And Superman has experienced enough to know the real Hell from a fake…