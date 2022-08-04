Dog Man to Meet Captain Underpants in New Dav Pilkey Comic

Alongside the just-announced Dog Man: Twenty-Thousand Fleas Under The Sea, next year Scholastic will publish a 26-year anniversary edition of the first Captain Underpants book, The Adventures of Captain Underpants, featuring a bonus 32-page all-new comic mash-up starring Dog Man and Captain Underpants, bringing together two characters in a never-before-told story.

Dav Pilkey's Captain Underpants novels began the chapterbook category in kids' fiction in 1997. The series revolves around two fourth graders, George Beard and Harold Hutchins. Creating comic books together, they create the character Captain Underpants, who becomes real after the kids hypnotise their principal Mr. Krupp to become him. The series concluded with the twelfth novel, but span off into a series of graphic novels, Dog-Man from 2015, which have become the best-selling superhero comics in the world, and the best-selling books of all in the USA with successive volumes. The Dog Man series follows the adventures of the "Supa Buddies": Dog Man, a lovable canine superhero, and his friends Li'l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism, and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art, all told in comic book from by the Captain Underpants "creators" George and Harold.

And now, just like with all good comic books, George and Harold are about to attempt their very own crossover comic book, as part of the reissue of the novel they first starred together in. They briufht Captain Underpants to life, will they be able to do the same with Dog Man?

The publication of Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea marks Dav Pilkey's 35 years of writing and illustrating award-winning and bestselling books for children. His first-ever graphic novel, The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby, was published in 2002, fourteen years before the release of the first Dog Man book. When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. Dav was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. He spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books — the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. In college, Dav met a teacher who encouraged him to write and illustrate for kids. He took her advice and created his first book, World War Won, which won a national competition in 1986. Dav made many other books before being awarded the California Young Reader Medal for Dog Breath (1994) and the Caldecott Honor for The Paperboy (1996).