Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Caliburm, Dominca Claribelle, lfcc

Dominica Claribelle Wins Caliburn Prize For Unpublished Comic Creators

Dominica Claribelle Wins This Years' £2500 Caliburn Prize for Unpublished British Comic Creators with Finding Home

Article Summary Dominica Claribelle wins the £2500 Caliburn Prize for Finding Home.

Tony Lee's Hooded Man Media established the unpublished UK comic grant.

The Caliburn Prize includes membership in writers alliances and Kickstarter support.

Prize also ensures a spot at the 2025 London Comic Festival for the winner.

In January 2023, novelist, comics writer and screenwriter Tony Lee, through his imprint Hooded Man Media, announced the Caliburn Prize, a £2,500 grant for unpublished UK comic creators. The winner, Michael Lomon is appearing at next weekend's London Comic Festival at the London Film And Comic Con. Where I will have a table again.

This year, the Caliburn Prize 2024 Long-List judges had a wealth of new entries to read through, before passing a "top ten" of submissions to the Short List Judges to review. I was one of them as well. After all this was done, there was a very tight contest with a list of incredible books and creators, but also one definite winner; Finding Home by Dominica Claribelle.

Because of this, Dominica will be receiving a £2,500 grant from Caliburn Prize founder Tony Lee, coinciding with next weekend's London Comic Festival / London Film and Comic Con. "Following on from last year, the quality of submissions was again outstanding," Tony explained. "I'd stepped back from the judging this year, but from the very start you could see there were three or four clear winners, and it was only in the last couple of days we realised Dominica had won."

As winner of the Caliburn Prize 2024, Dominica Claribelle will receive a £2,500 grant to complete the project, a years's membership in both the Alliance of Independent Authors and the Writer's Guild of Great Britain, an hour-long zoom call with Oriana Leckert, Director of Publishing & Comics Outreach at Kickstarter, and a free Artists Alley table (and hotel) at the 2025 London Comic Festival / London Film and Comic Con.

The Caliburn Prize and Tony Lee wanted to thank all Long-List judges, and in particular "our Short-List judges: Mark Buckingham, Gail Simone, Robert Napton, Oriana Leckert, Rich Johnston, James Wills and Sonia Leong for their sterling work." It was a pleasure, Tony.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!