Donny Cates Shows Off 'Pray The Capes Away' with Geoff Cates at Image

We can often learn things from comic book writer Donny Cates on Twitter. Such as his love of Buffy The Vampire Slayer over its rival Supernatural – for which he couldn't get past the pilot. However yesterday we get a big new glimpse at his new series with regular collaborator Geoff Shaw and colourist Dee Cunniffe. This is the project that we previously dubbed 'God Hates Masks' though that is clearly not its name. Though definitely its hashtag. During which, he confirmed that it was for Image Comics.

Telling us that he was "Logging off folks. Another long day writing sprint. Something about the quarantine is making me write like a demon! Tonight was something new for Geoff Shaw that y'all are gonna love!! Wanna see a few (non-spoilers, I promise, this is just the tip of the iceberg) panels?" Turns out we did.

Donny Cates commented "and yes, that's a comic shop being firebombed. Which, in these times, sure, might be an uncool thing to show. But this book is about a lot of things. And one of the more important things is how comics shops are places we can escape to and feel safe. And how they need saving."

That would make for one hell of a GoFundMe appeal as well. As to the comic, he says "beginning to sense a theme? Well even if you are, I promise….you'll NEVER see what game this book is playing until the beginning and the end of the 1st issue. It's a WILD book, y'all. #GodHatesMasks." I dunno, Donny, right now everyone needs to be wearing masks, right? Read the room. Here are the images that he teased previously.

Glad to know that Donny, Geoff and Dee are, at least, nice and busy under the shutdown. Just wear your masks, guys, okay?

