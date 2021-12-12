Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Recruit New Creators For Substack Comics

In the most recent Kids Love Chains Substack video chat, while Ryan Stegman drew a Batman sketch to be given away, Donny Cates talked about his and Stegman's upcoming plans for their Substack comics. Currently publishing the series Vanish by Cates and Stegman as well as The One You Feed by Cates and Dylan Burnett, and Flood to come. But for Cates and Stegman, Vanish is not enough.

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman To Recruit New Creators For Substack Spinoff Comics
Vanish #1 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman from Substack Comics

Donny Cates talked about creating spin-offs from the series with other creators. Atarting with an as-yet-unnamed four issue series conceptualised by Cates and Stegman, but "created by team who need a spotlight and would like to play". And because Cates and Stegman are in charge of all publishing decisions, they don't need to ask anyone, they just do it.

No idea who, or what or even when at this time. But it mirrors decisions taken by other Substack creators. Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston and Mike Del Mundo launched their Substack naming some of the creators they'd be hiring to develop their worlds. Including Al Ewing, Tini Howard and Ram V, and now artists Stephen Green and Jeremy Haun. While Skottie Young is relaunching I Hate Fairyland on Substack, he is having Fábio Moon & Gabriel Bá create new stories for the series, as part of The Unbelievable, Unfortunately Mostly Unreadable and Nearly Unpublishable Untold Tales of I Hate Fairyland

After all, there is an awful lot to explore in the world of Vanish too. I wonder who the lucky comic book creators will be?

You can subscribe to Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Kids Love Chains Substack here, and watch the video here.

