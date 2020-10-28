Donny Cates & Dylan Burnett's New Comic, The One You Feed, Out Now

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported on two new comic books from Donny Cates, one called Wereworld with Dylan Burnett and another called Flood with Megan Hutchison both from Image Comics. Well, it looks as if Donny Cates has been in discussion with m'learned friends and it may have been pointed out that there is already a Wereworld thing. So now we have… The One You Feed instead.

Saves a lot of fuss, stops New York bars getting involved. And rather than wait till 2021 for Image Comics to publish it, they are going straight to digital publication with The One You Feed, from the pay-what-you-want Panel Syndicate digital publisher, created by Brian K Vaughan and Marcos Martin.

A brand new 5 issue miniseries by none other than the superstar team of writer Donny Cates, artist Dylan Burnett, colorist Dean White and letterer/designer John J. Hill! That's right, THE ONE YOU FEED is a fantasy terror tale right in time for Halloween.

One day, long ago, and for no reason whatsoever..the moon rose in the night sky, and every human being on the planet began to violently change into the demons that live inside of their souls. Some of these monsters were good. Most…were not. Now, after hundreds of years of these nightly horrors, a young prince, armed only with a mysterious sword named Attum, must journey into the night to face the monsters under the stars, and meet the wolf that lives in his own heart…

Everyone seems to love swinging around a sword with a mysterious name, these days, right? Check it out here.

