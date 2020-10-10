SCOOP: Donny Cates Launches Two New Comics, Flood and Wereworld

Donny Cates' new comic book series with Geoff Shaw, Crossover #1, FOC's this weekend. With more retailer variant covers than you thought could exist in this world. But it's not the only plans Donny Cates has from Image Comics going in 2021.

Bleeding Cool has learned of two such beasts. One called Wereworld by Donny Cates and Dylan Burnett who he worked with on Cosmic Ghost Rider, Dean White and John J Hill. Which if I were to guess, I would say might be about a world of werewolves? Or an entire world that transforms into something else at night? Anyway, it has Red Riding Hood-type infantrywoman as its lead. And she's got a big sword. Which also indicates it was the project teased by them both before lockdown.

At the time, Cates tweeted out the following "It's late and I don't care so here's a teaser Of a new thing Dylan Burnett and friends and I are working on." Along with this image of… someone. With a very big sword. Who she is, why she is holding such a big sword, why the sword is so squiggly, what she was doing out so late, Donny Cates wasn't minded to tell us. But we did get a second image with even less to interpret. And we are told that it ties in with God Country.

The second series, Flood, is drawn by Megan Hutchison – otherwise known as Mrs Donny Cates. Or is Donny known as Mr Megan Hutchison? Coloured by Dee Cunniffe and lettered by John J Hill. We know little about Flood, save for these words, as a poem.

We can't go out into the black, when things go out they don't come back. Down is safe, up is death. You'll black out and lose your breath. Bends and breaks and teeth and fins, don't fight the dark… it always wins.

He has previously described this as an underwater Cormac McCarthy novel, like The Road but underwater. And it was through creating this book that they got together…

Wereworld and Flood will be published by Image Comics sometime in 2021. Probably.