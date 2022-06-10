Donny Cates & Travis Foreman on Marvel Knights: Make The World Go Away

Okay, so this is all down to an Amazon listing. More of a stub really. Marvel Knights: Make the World Go Away by Donny Cates and Travis Foreman, to be published by Marvel Comics on Valentine's Day 2023. So what is it? Well, Donny Cates and Travis Foreman did collaborate on the first issue of Marvel Knights 20th from 2018, a 20-year anniversary project for the imprint set up by Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti. That was just the first issue, with different creative teams taking on subsequent issues, and it has already been collected – and it wasn't called "Make The World Go Away". But now, it seems, it is.

Here is what the front and back cover to their previous collection looked like because, obviously, I don't have any visuals for the new version. But it does explain the whole thing.

In celebration of the legendary imprint founded two decades ago by Marvel's CCO Joe Quesada, a new crop of talented creators stand poised to tell a groundbreaking story in the hard-hitting Marvel Knights style! In the cemetery, the blind man does not know who he is, or why he has come to this particular grave. He doesn't know the burly policeman with the wild story who has approached him. Or the strangely intense man who sits in the rear seat of the patrol car, his eyes flashing green. But all that is about to change. Matt Murdock is beginning to remember. In a colorless world without heroes, the spark of light must come from the dark. Together, these individuals face a mystery that can only be unraveled…a threat that can only be challenged…by Knights.

The other creators were Niko Henrichon, Damian Couceiro, Matthew Rosenberg, Derek Fridolfs, Kim Jacinto, Richard Friend, Joshua Cassara, Vita Ayala and Tini Howard.

Marvel Knights: Make the World Go Away by Donny Cates, Travis Foreman and all the others yet to be added, will be published on the 14th of February 2023.