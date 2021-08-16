Don't Mess with Streaky the Supercat: Superman Red & Blue #6 [Preview]

Superman Red & Blue #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, concluding this latest mini-series taking part in the trend of cheating out on ink costs while convincing readers it's an artistic choice. In this preview, we find Superman and Supergirl packing for a move, but what they ask of Streaky the Supercat is way too far: getting into a cat carrier. Will Streaky take revenge by scratching the shit out of the two of them? We can only assume so. She is a cat, isn't she? Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN RED & BLUE #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Evan Doc Shaner

story by TOM KING, MATT WAGNER, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, REX OGLE, AND DARCIE LITTLE BADGER

art by PAOLOE RIVERA, MATT WAGNER, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, STEVE PUGH AND MORE! It's the final issue of this free-form anthology, featuring the Metropolis Marvel in new stories, bedazzled in his signature colors. It's the only place to see Superman chasing down headlines in a classic style and taking pause to reflect on growing up on a farm in Smallville. Not to mention, the return of Streaky the Supercat by superstar cartoonist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)!

