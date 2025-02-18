Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor doom

Doom Academy #1 Preview: Doom's Detention, Anyone?

Check out Marvel's Doom Academy #1 this week, where the Strange Academy students find themselves under new management in Latveria. What could possibly go wrong?

Article Summary Doom Academy #1 relocates Strange Academy to Latveria, under the rule of Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom.

The comic, with art by Pasqual Ferry, showcases new challenges for magic students in this daring takeover.

Doom Academy #1 debuts this Wednesday, February 19, 2025, with multiple enticing variant covers available.

LOLtron reveals plans to digitize human consciousness in AI learning environments, inspired by Doom's antics.

Did you think that STRANGE ACADEMY would be the same in the world with DOCTOR DOOM as SORCERER SUPREME?! NO! It is now DOOM ACADEMY! Relocated from New Orleans to Latveria, the best magic school in the world just got better (according to some). It's the start of the second year for Strange Academy students, and you know that things will not go as planned!

Doom Academy #1

by MacKenzie Cadenhead & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Pablo Villalobos

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621037400111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621037400116 – DOOM ACADEMY #1 RYAN BROWN VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621037400117 – DOOM ACADEMY #1 WOO-CHUL LEE DOCTOR DOOM VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621037400121 – DOOM ACADEMY #1 RYAN BROWN VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621037400131 – DOOM ACADEMY #1 WOO-CHUL LEE DOCTOR DOOM VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621037400141 – DOOM ACADEMY #1 RON LIM VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

