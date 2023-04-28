Doom Breaker & Cursed Princess Club in Webtoon July 2023 Solicits Webtoon Unscrolled's July 2023's solicits include the first volume of Doom Breaker from Blue-Deep, and the second of Cursed Princess Club by LambCat.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Book Group, a part of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 85 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles and is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish 24 series a year.

And two of those are in Webtoon Unscrolled's July 2023's solicits and solicitations, the first volume of Doom Breaker from Blue-Deep/Cheong Dam, and the second volume of Cursed Princess Club by LambCat.

DOOM BREAKER GN VOL 01

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

MAY232171

(W) Blue-Deep (A) Blue-Deep

Zephyr is the last human fighting evil in a world abandoned by the gods. After being slain by Tartarus, the Demon Lord, all of humanity seems lost. However, much to the sinister amusement of the gods, Zephyr is reincarnated to save humanity and avenge those he loves. Can Zephyr finally have his revenge against Tartarus and save the woman he loves, or is he doomed to repeat the past?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CURSED PRINCESS CLUB GN VOL 02

WEBTOON UNSCROLLED

MAY232169

(W) LambCat (A) LambCat

Just because you're cursed doesn't mean you're not special. Meet Gwendolyn-living proof that princesses don't always have it all. Although she lives in a castle and her father is the King, Gwendolyn isn't like a fairy-tale princess and isn't conventionally attractive. But one night, she accidentally stumbles upon the twisted world of the Cursed Princess Club, and her life will never be the same. Low self esteem isn't just for girls! Meet the Princels-princes who have shunned society not because of curses (although one has to wonder…) but because of their own insecurities about their physical appearance and their inabilities to find romantic partners. And then we have Prince Frederick, who starts to worry if he even deserves Gwen. Plus, you too can learn to be as pretty as a Cursed Princess!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 18.99

CURSED PRINCESS CLUB HC GN VOL 02 SRP: 24.99