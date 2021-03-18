From Dr Aphra to Lando, Marvel Comics/Star Wars Pride Variant Covers

Marvel is running a Marvel Voices: Pride #1 anthology in June for Pride Month, as well as launching a new gay hero in the United States Of Captain America and a bunch of Pride-themed variant covers throughout the month. And now its Star Wars titles are joining in – a franchise not exactly known for its textual LGBTQ representation on the screen, but there is plenty of queer subtext and coding going on throughout. And Marvel's Star Wars comic books have gone a lot further than most, especially with the likes of Doctor Aphra.

And now, in addition to an all-new series of covers by Phil Jimenez starring Marvel's most popular LGBTQ+ heroes, Marvel will be publishing Star Wars Pride covers as well. Throughout June, they will include depictions of LGBTQ+ characters from the Star Wars galaxy, as variant covers for Star Wars #14, Darth Vader #13, Doctor Aphra #11, Bounty Hunters #13, The High Republic #6, and Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #1.

And that will include Doctor Aphra, Sana Starros, Rae Sloan, Yrica Quell, Terec and Ceret, and Lando Calrissian. Yup, Lando is pansexual too. These covers will also feature exclusive new Pride versions of each title's logo.

"This talented team of artists is bringing so much passion and enthusiasm to these covers," Editor Tom Groneman said. "For me, sharing that passion with fans and readers is a wonderful celebration of the most unique, compelling, and iconic characters in the Star Wars galaxy."

Here's Sana Starros, former wife of Han Solo and former partner of Doctor Aphra, by artist Jan Bazaldua and colourist Rachelle Rosenberg, with more covers to come from Javier Garron, Babs Tarr, Jacopo Camagni, JJ Kirby, and Stephen Byrne.

ON SALE 06/02

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by BABS TARR

ON SALE 06/09

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JACOPO CAMAGNI

ON SALE 06/16

STAR WARS #14 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by STEPHEN BYRNE

ON SALE 06/23

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #13 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JJ KIRBY

ON SALE 06/30

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAN BAZALDUA with colors by RACHELLE ROSENBERG

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6 PRIDE VARIANT COVER by JAVIER GARRON