Dr Eleanor Spicer Rice Creates New Graphic Novel Series, The Deadliest

The Deadliest is a comedy STEM graphic novel series for ages six to nine by entomologist Dr Eleanor Spicer Rice. Rice is an entomologist and writer living in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose newspaper and magazine topics range from belly button biodiversity to blue crabs in bath tubs. She studied the interactions between ant species at NC State University, where she earned her Ph.D. in entomology. She has given presentations including her ant research, and the secret lives of organisms living in our belly buttons to audiences across the US, as well as radio and television programmes. In addition to writing about nature for a number of magazines and online outlets, including Our State Magazine, American Scientist, and USAA Magazine, she has written seven books, most recently Ants: Workers of the World (Abrams) and the upcoming Unseen Jungle with Rob Wilson (below). She has also written a free series of public science activity books for middle schoolers, STEAM Squad.

Starting with The Deadliest Spider, each book stars a comedic line-up of deadly (and not-so-deadly) species, each vying for the title of *the* deadliest as if in a talent contest, while offering scientific facts about the species.

Simon Boughton at Norton Young Readers bought North American rights, at auction, to the first six books in the series. Publication for The Deadliest Spider is for spring 2025. Gillian MacKenzie at the Gillian MacKenzie Agency represented Rice in the deal. Gillian MacKenzie, previously Vice President of Jane Startz Productions, has run the Gillian MacKenzie Agency since 2005, offering management to writers and illustrators of nonfiction, fiction, and children's books.

Norton Young Readers is part of W. W. Norton & Company based in New York City since 1923, and works as a co-operative. The company is known for its Norton Anthologies and the Norton Critical Editions series, both of which are frequently assigned in university literature courses.