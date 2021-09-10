Two Watchmen & Two V for Vendetta Original Art Pages At Auction Today

Two original artwork pages from Watchmen, and two original artwork pages from V For Vendetta go under the hammer from Heritage Auctions today as part of a lot of over a hundred premium comic book artwork pages enough to make a grown comic book fan weep. One page from Watchmen #3 with Silk Spectre and Dr. Manhattan's right buttock. And another from Watchmen #7, with Silk Spectre and a naked Nite Owl. The artwork, by Dave Gibbons, from a script by Alan Moore. The first currently has bids taking the total price to $11,100, the second higher still at $18,600, at time of writing. While the first of the V For Vendetta pages by David Lloyd and Alan Moore, feature the breakdown of Lewis Prothero, V delivering his body, currently bidded up to $13,200. And the page with the murder of Bishop Anthony Lilliman, currently at $5,280. It is likely that when the auction closes today, these pages will be significantly higher. And if anyone really wants to bribe me over something, this is the kind of thing that will do it.

Dave Gibbons Watchmen #3 Story Page 6 Original Art (DC, 1986). Past and present emotional pains occur and merge simultaneously in this panel page from the acclaimed graphic novel Watchmen. Featuring Janey Slater, Laurie Juspeczyk (Silk Spectre), and a cheeky appearance by Doctor Manhattan. Ink and white paint over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of approximately 10" x 15.75". Slight toning, paste-ups, whiteout correction/clean-up, production marks, staining, and handling wear. Dedication by Gibbons in the left margin. In Very Good condition.

Dave Gibbons Watchmen#7 Story Page 19 Original Art (DC, 1987). Dan (Nite Owl) is having a bit of an existential crisis while in his "Owl Cave", but Laurie (Silk Spectre) comes to check on him. A wonderful example of Gibbon's storytelling abilities and we get a great shot of the Owl Ship in Panel 2. This series was groundbreaking in many ways and has influenced comics for the past 30 years! Created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.75". The page is lightly toned with some very slight frame burn and handling wear. In Excellent condition.

David Lloyd Warrior Magazine #4 Story Page 6 V for Vendetta Original Art (Quality Communications, 1982). This page from Chapter Four "Victims", features the character known only as "V" in Panels 5 and 6 (wearing his Guy Fawkes mask). The story was originally serialized in this black and white magazine in the UK, before being collected and colorized for a 1988 series by DC Comics in the US. Lloyd's bold use of black and white, with a strong chiaroscuro style, was a subtle way to reinforce Alan Moore's stark story wherein V sees the world in a very black-and-white morality. This page is crafted twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 17.5". The text is paste-up and has discolored slightly. There is a strip of masking tape at the top to extend the image area, with original art on top of it. The margins and corners have production tape residue in them. The image area is in Excellent condition.

David Lloyd Warrior Magazine#8 Story Page 7 V for Vendetta Original Art (Quality Communications, 1982).A chilling page from Chapter Eight "The Valley", about the character known as "V"; however, just his hand is seen in the flashback in the last panel on this page. The page is a testament to David Lloyd's skill at telling the reader everything without having to show them everything. The story was originally serialized in this black and white magazine in the UK, before being collected and colorized for a 1988 series by DC Comics in the US. This page is crafted twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11.5" x 16.75". The text is paste-up with whiteout to blend it in, and it has discolored slightly. In Excellent condition.