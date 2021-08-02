Drama in the House of El in Crime Syndicate #6 [Preview]

It's Ultragirl vs. Ultraman in the grand finale of Crime Syndicate as Crime Syndicate hits comic book stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Plus: does Superwoman dress like a hooker? And if she does, so what?! There's nothing wrong with that, John Stewart! Check out the preview below.
CRIME SYNDICATE #6 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0621DC095
0621DC096 – CRIME SYNDICATE #6 (OF 6) CVR B EVAN DOC SHANER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Andy Schmidt (A) Kieran McKeown, Bryan Hitch (CA) Howard Porter
Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…Ultragirl? That's right, folks, Kara Zor-El of Earth-3 arrives, and it's far from a happy family reunion! Can Ultraman take his cousin down and reclaim his place as the true last survivor of Krypton? Meanwhile, on a hidden island in the Pacific, Emerald Knight must finally decide: Will he stand with the Legion of Justice? Or will he give in to the Crime Syndicate? Don't miss out on the shocking finale that shakes Earth-3 to its core!
In Shops: 8/3/2021
SRP: $3.99
